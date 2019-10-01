POMONA — The Osawatomie volleyball team placed second in the West Franklin Invitational.
The Lady Trojans fell to Osage City in the championship match Saturday, Sept. 28.
Osawatomie fell by scores of 17-25 and 23-25.
Osage City defeated West Franklin in the semifinals.
The Lady Trojans defeated Perry Lecompton to advance to the title match.
Skyler Gravatt, who came out this season after missing a year with an injury, served six straight points to finish off a set for the Lady Trojans.
Osawatomie was 2-1 in pool play. The Lady Trojans defeated the rival Lady Panthers of Paola in three sets by scores of 18-25, 25-23 and 25-17.
The Lady Trojans defeated Bishop Ward in straight sets with scores of 25-18 and 25-6.
Osawatomie fell to West Franklin in three sets by scores of 25-19, 14-25 and 11-25.
The Paola Lady Panthers were 1-2 in pool play.
Paola fell to West Franklin by scores of 17-25 and 7-25. The Lady Panthers lost to Osawatomie in three sets. Paola defeated Bishop Ward.
