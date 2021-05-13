OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans fought back against the rival Lady Buffalos, scoring two runs in the home half of the fifth inning to get within two runs.
Osawatomie lost the first game of the doubleheader against Prairie View at home Tuesday, May 4.
Osawatomie closed the game to 5-3 with its two-run fifth inning, before falling 8-3 in the opener. The Lady Trojans lost the second game, 13-8.
Skyler Gravatt singled twice and drove home two runs in the first game. Grace Young singled and drove in one run. Jaidyn Beery singled twice and scored. Avery Dempsey singled and scored. Meadow Stull singled and scored.
Young allowed eight runs on 10 hits in seven innings and took the loss. She struck out six.
Braxton Stainbrook singled twice and drove home two runs for Prairie View.
Rylee Boone singled, doubled, drove home one run and scored three runs. Ella McCammon had three base hits and scored.
Emma Chambers pitched the complete game for Prairie View for the win. She allowed three runs on seven hits, striking out six.
Kenzie Minden and Young doubled for Osawatomie in the second game. Young had three hits and drove home three runs. Minden had two hits, drove in one run and scored twice.
Aly Basore singled and drove home two runs. Stull had three hits and scored twice. Beery had two base hits. Gravatt singled and scored. Tessa Thompson scored twice.
Young worked seven innings. She allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits. Young struck out five.
Stainbrook had four hits for Prairie View, including two doubles. She drove in three runs and scored three runs.
KayLayne Gregg, Julia Paisley and Chambers doubled for the Lady Buffalos. Alyssa Page, Paisley and Boone each scored two runs.
Paisely started the game for Prairie View. Chambers pitched in relief.
Osawatomie Sweeps McLouth
The Lady Trojans took two games from McLouth on Friday, May 7, taking the series by scores of 9-5 and 11-7.
Minden singled and doubled in the first game, driving home four runs.
Young singled twice, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Gravatt singled, doubled and scored twice. Basore singled twice and drove in one run. Stull doubled and scored.
Young pitched the complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits. She struck out six.
Stull singled, doubled twice, drove home one run and scored twice in the second game.
Gravatt doubled, singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Beery and Young doubled.
Thompson singled, drove in one run and scored twice. Minden drove in two runs.
Young gave up four earned runs on nine hits, working seven innings. She struck out four.
