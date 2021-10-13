OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans fought to the end in a pair of Pioneer League matches against Anderson County and Prairie View.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball players battled through adversity in both matches at home Tuesday, Oct. 5, but were not about to walk off the court without giving it everything they had, especially on a night dedicated to the fight against cancer.
Osawatomie came back from a 1-7 deficit against Anderson County to tie it at 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and 19-19 before falling 21-25. The Lady Trojans were down 4-11 in the second set and lost it 17-25.
The Lady Trojans had a slow start in their match against Prairie View, losing the opening set 10-25. Osawatomie made Prairie View work in the second set, nearly pulling out a win in a hard-fought 22-25 loss.
The gymnasium was decorated for the Pink Night with signs reading “Fight Like a Girl,” “Trojans Go Pink,” and “We Fight Together.”
Anderson County wore pink uniform tops for the occasion.
Prairie View was undefeated on the night, defeating Anderson County in three sets by scores of 25-15, 17-25 and 25-22. Prairie View rallied back from an 8-14 deficit in the third set.
Josephine Worrell had a block against Anderson County at 4-8. Avery Dempsey had a quick set over at 7-8. Alyssa Haefele tie the set at 7-7 with a kill.
Neveah Rosendahl, Jillian Palmer and Worrell all had big digs on a volley at 9-10. Dempsey served an ace at 12-13. Haefele had at kill at 13-14. The set was tied four times before Osawatomie fell 21-25.
Dempsey had a big dig and then the kill at 2-1 in the second set. Erin Upshaw had a kill at 4-9. Worrell had a block at 5-11. MaKaynlie Rayl had a kill at 9-13.
Claire Hall had a kill at 12-16 on a set from Dempsey. Worrell and Dempsey combined for a block at 16-21. Worrell had a kill at 17-23. Osawatomie lost the set 17-25.
Dempsey bumped the ball over as Osawatomie won a volley at 5-12 in the first set against Prairie View. Worrell served in a point at 7-13. Dempsey had a big hit for the kill at 8-17. Osawatomie lost the set 10-25.
Dempsey tied the second set at 1-1 with a kill. She served an ace at 3-1. Dempsey had a tip at the net on a long volley, and Worrell finished it with a kill at 9-3.
Haefele served in an ace at 12-9. Dempsey added a block at 13-9. The score was tied at 13-13. Rayl had a kill at 15-13. Dempsey tied the set at 16-16 with a quick set over.
Rosendahl fired in an ace to tie the set at 19-19. She served in two more aces in a row to put Osawatomie on top 21-19.
Rayl broke a tie with a kill down the line at 22-21. Osawatomie caught some tough luck when the ball hit a beam in the ceiling and Prairie View got the point on a volley at 22-24. Osawatomie lost the set 22-25.
