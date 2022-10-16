OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans faced a tough draw in pool play during the Osawatomie Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Osawatomie opened the day with its strongest two matches.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans defeated the Pleasanton Blue-Jays in three sets. Osawatomie rallied after losing the first set, 21-25, taking the second and third sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-17.
Osawatomie let one get away from them in a three-set loss to Riverside. The Lady Trojans lost the first set 15-21 and roared back to win the second set in a 27-25 battle. Osawatomie lost the third set 18-25.
The Lady Trojans finished pool play with Riverton and Jefferson North.
Osawatomie lost to Riverton by scores of 8-25, 4-25. The Lady Trojans fell to Jefferson West by scores of 14-25 and 14-25.
Osawatomie wore their special Pink Out jerseys, which was held Thursday, Oct. 22, for the third and fourth matches of pool play. The Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball program wanted to thank the Kansas Krush Volleyball Program for purchasing the jerseys for the team.
Playing for the Osawatomie volleyball team are: Maddie Hampson, Jillian Palmer, Alyssa Haefele, Kenzie Minden, Cassie Cornelison, Erin Upshaw, MaKynlie Rayl, Claire Hall, Joleigh Osborn, Lydia Beets, Brooklyn McClendon and Jaycie Roseberry.
Haefele had a kill to tie the first set against Riverside 14-14. Osawatomie won a long volley at 15-15
Haefele served an ace at 17-18. Hampson tipped the ball over the net for the point at 18-20 and made a quick set over at 19-20. Osawatomie lost the set 21-25.
Upshaw had a booming kill at 2-1 in the second set. Beets served an ace at 3-1. Haefele had a stuff block at the net to tie the set 4-4.
Hall had a kill at 11-4. Haefele had an ace at 15-11. Hall tipped the ball over to make it 15-11. Beets put down a kill at 16-11.
Upshaw tied the set with a kill at 18-18. Palmer made a great dig on a volley, and Upshaw lowered the boom on the kill to break the tie at 19-18. Beets had a kill at 20-21.
Upshaw tied it at 24-24 with an ace. Hall had a tip over the net at 26-25 and Osawatomie won the set 27-25.
Upshaw had a kill, Hampson served an ace and Haefele had a kill as Osawatomie took a 4-1 lead in the third set.
Haefele served an ace at 8-6. Beets put down a kill at 11-9. Upshaw tied the set with a kill at 13-13. Palmer and Beets made big digs and Osawatomie won the volley at 14-14. Osawatomie lost the set 18-25
Haefele had a tip at the net and a kill to make it 4-7 in the first set against Riverton. Beets had a kill at 5-12.
Cornelison served an ace at 7-20. Beets had a kill at 8-23. Osawatomie lost the set 8-25.
Hampson had a kill at 1-0 in the second set. Upshaw had a kill at 2-19. Osawatomie lost the set 4-25.
Upshaw had a kill to break a tie at 5-4 in the first set against Jefferson North. Rayl had a kill at 7-13. Palmer made a great dig and Beets put down the kill at 9-14. Beets had a kill at 11-21. Upshaw had a kill at 13-22. Hampson served in an ace at 14-22. Osawatomie lost the set 14-25.
Beets had a kill at 3-5 in the second set against Jefferson North.
Haefele had a cross court kill at 5-15. She served aces at 8-15 and 9-15. Beets had a kill at 12-21. Osawatomie lost the set 14-25.
