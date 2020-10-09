LA CYGNE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball team split matches on Pioneer League night, losing to Iola before bouncing back with a straight-set victory against rival Prairie View.
Osawatomie came into the night with a perfect record in league play.
The Lady Trojans lost to Iola by scores of 20-25 and 24-26 on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Osawatomie wore pink shirts in support of the fight against breast cancer in October.
Osawatomie came right back to notch a league win with a straight-set win against Prairie View by scores of 25-18 and 25-16.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans were shorthanded on the evening, with three players out for the match. Osawatomie had just six players for the match. The Lady Trojans brought up sophomore setter Jillian Palmer from the junior varsity and she had a solid night.
Skyler Gravatt, a 5-0 senior setter, also played on the front row for the league match and notched a few kills.
Osawatomie struggled early with its assignments, especially setting, and rotation. The Lady Trojans still battled Prairie View, playing within five points in both sets, despite the altered lineup with two missing starters.
Madie Ballou had a tip at the net in the first set against Iola, making it 1-1. Amiah Simmons had a kill at 2-4.
Skyler Gravatt fired in an ace at 5-9. Allie Lagasse had a tip at the net at 6-10. Ballou had a stuff block at 7-10 and a kill at 12-13.
Ballou and Simmons teamed up for a block to tie the set at 13-13. Simmons put Osawatomie on top with a kill at 15-14.
Josie Worrell had a kill at 16-18 and a block at 17-20. Lagasse had a tip at the net at 18-22. Ballou had a kill off blockers at 20-24. Osawatomie lost the set 20-25.
Ballou had a kill at 1-0, and Lagasse fired in an ace at 3-0 to open the second set
Worrell had a huge did on a volley for the Lady Trojans. Lagasse had a kill at 7-4, and a deep set to the corner for the point at 9-6.
Lagasse had another deep set for a point at 11-7. She had a tip at the net at 13-8.
Gravatt had a kill off blockers. Simmons added aces at 16-14 and 19-14. Ballou had two big digs on a volley. Lagasse had a block at 23-21. Ballou had a tip at the net for the point at 24-23. Iola won the next two points, including a long volley, for the final of 24-26.
Ballou had a kill to tie the first set against Prairie View, 3-3.
Cayden Forrester had a kill for Prairie View. Brooklyn Moore had a kill to tie the set at 8-8.
Worrell had a block for the Lady Trojans at 9-8. Ballou had a kill at 10-9 and a tip at the net at 12-10. Palmer served seven straight points as Osawatomie made it 18-10.
Ballou fired in an ace at 21-12. Lagasse had a kill on a great set from Gravatt at 23-16. Gravatt and Simmons had big digs on a volley, and Lagasse had the kill to end the volley and the match at 25-18.
Lagasse had an ace at 2-1 in the second set. Ballou served seven points in a row, including three aces, to make it 11-7.
Moore had a tip at the net for Prairie View. Emma Chambers added a kill to make it 12-9.
Lagasse had a kill to make it 14-9 for the Lady Trojans. Worrell had a kill at 15-9. Gravatt served three straight points.
Kinley Baker had a stuff block for Prairie View at 16-12. Lagasse answered with a tip at the net at 17-12.
Ballou served an ace at 21-14. Lagasse had a back row kill at 22-15. Lagasse ended the set with a kill at 25-16.
Prairie View lost to Santa Fe Trail in two sets by scores of 15-25 and 24-26.
Baker had a block at 1-1 in the first set. Moore had a tip at the net at 8-13. Chambers had a tip at the net at 10-14. Moore added kills at 11-15 and 12-16. Braxton Stainbrook had a quick tip over the net at 13-19.
Lauren Aust had some nice digs on long volleys for the Lady Buffalos.
Janey Hough had a great bump over on a volley at 2-1 in the second set. She added a kill at 6-1. Hough had another kill at 9-12.
Forrester had a huge dig on a long volley for Prairie View at 24-24. The Lady Buffalos lost the set 24-26.
