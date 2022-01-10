IOLA — The Osawatomie Lady Trojans basketball team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to post a comeback victory on the road against Iola.
Osawatomie was trailing Iola by three points, 28-25, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Trojans’ 25-point explosion in the fourth quarter equaled what they had posted in the first three frames, giving Osawatomie a four-point, 50-46, victory.
Rosalyn Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the charge. She finished with a team-high 19 points. Johnson made six field goals, including five 3-pointers. She added a pair of free throws.
Avery Dempsey had a gutsy game for the Lady Trojans. She was not quite 100 percent. Dempsey was even questionable for the game.
She got into the game and signaled the rallying cry in the second half. Dempsey scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. She made four field goals with a pair of 3-pointers and went 3-for-3 at the free-throw line.
Brianna Shippy finished with eight points. Claire Hall added five points.
Erin Upshaw, Alyssa Haefele and Brooklyn McClendon also scored for the Lady Trojans.
Osawatomie made 16 field goals in the contest, including eight from 3-point range. The Lady Trojans sank 10 of 16 from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.