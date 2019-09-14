BALDWIN CITY – While the Osawatomie volleyball team lost on the road against Baldwin, there were a lot of positive things to take away from the match.
The Lady Trojans played with intensity and emotion against the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Osawatomie battled for every point.
The Lady Trojans played within five points in every set and the final set of the match was decided by three points.
Osawatomie fell to Baldwin in three sets by scores of 17-25, 18-25 and 22-25. Baldwin packed its student section and made some noise, but the Osawatomie girls challenged the Lady Bulldogs and would not quit.
“We were so excited to play Baldwin all week,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “They love playing Baldwin. After coming off two wins at Central Heights, our girls were ready to move on. I thought they played so well at Baldwin.
“I think we were overly excited and some nerves got us in the beginning,” she said. “Once we settled down we played phenomenally. I couldn’t have asked for more intensity and determination.”
Osawatomie put 86 percent of their services in play against Baldwin. The Lady Trojans had 99 sets that led to 25 kills.
“We know we need to work more on defense,” coach Ballou said. “We need to keep pushing the pass to get all of our hitters involved.
“Baldwin is a tough atmosphere,” she said. “They have some great hitters and they keep their crowd in it. We will be ready if we get the chance again.”
Madison opened the first set with a kill. Osawatomie jumped out to a 3-1 lead. Baldwin would tie it at 3-3.
Sadie Rayl had a kill at 4-9. Allie Lagasse served a point at 6-10. Ballou had a kill at 9-16.
Avery Dempsey served a point at 10-16. Sydney Booe set the ball to Ballou for a kill. Booe set the ball on the right set of the net, all the way across the court to Ballou.
Dempsey had a huge dig on a volley, but Osawatomie lost the point at 11-18. Ballou had a kill at 12-18.
Lagasse followed with a kill at 15-20 and tipped the ball over the net for the point at 16-21. Osawatomie lost the first set 17-25.
Dempsey set the ball to Lagasse for the kill at 1-0 to start the second set. Ballou had two digs on a volley for the Lady Trojans and Lagasse finished it off with a kill at 2-0. Lagasse had another kill at 6-2.
The set was tied at 7-7. Rayl had a kill at 8-8. Tara Haag and Dempsey teamed up for a block to give Osawatomie a 9-8 lead. Baldwin tied the set at 9-9.
Ballou had a kill at 10-9 and a pair of blocks to win a volley at 11-9.
Dempsey had a great pancake save on a dig, with the ball hitting off her hand, but the Lady Trojans lost the volley at 13-14.
Lagasse tied the set with a kill at 14-14. It was tied again at 16-16. Baldwin answered with a 4-0 run.
Ballou had a dig and got the kill at 17-21. Osawatomie lost the second set 18-25.
Osawatomie fell behind 1-3 in the third set.
Haag served a point as the Lady Trojans tied the set at 3-3. It was tied again at 4-4.
Ballou had a kill at 6-7. Lagasse evened the score with an ace and followed the service with a second ace in a row to make it 8-7.
The score was tied at 8-8 and 9-9.
Dempsey and Haag teamed up for a block at 10-9. Baldwin won the next point at 10-10.
Osawatomie went ahead 11-10 and won a long volley to make it 12-10.
The Lady Trojans won another long volley on a kill by Lagasse at 14-12. She had a block at 15-12.
Baldwin rallied to tie the set at 16-16. Back-to-back aces put Osawatomie down two points, 16-18.
Dempsey had a block and Ballou finished the volley off with a kill at 18-20.
Haag and Ballou ended a Baldwin run with a block at 20-22. Lagasse drilled a kill past two blockers at 22-24. Osawatomie lost the set 22-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.