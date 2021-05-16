OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team wrapped up the regular season with a sweep against Central Heights on senior night.
Grace Young singled, tripled, drove home four runs and scored in a 19-8 victory in the opener on Tuesday, May 11.
Meadow Stull pitched a one-hitter as the Lady Trojans won the second game 10-0.
Osawatomie recognized seniors Lillian Schwartz, Alexa Kriesel, Madie Ballou, Meadow Stull and Skyler Gravatt.
Gravatt homered in the first game, saving the ball as a senior night souvenir. She drove in one run and scored.
Stull singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Avery Dempsey had three base hits, drove in one run and scored two runs. Kenzie Minden had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Jaidyn Berry had two hits, drove in one run and scored. Schwartz had two hits. Skylar Jumet scored two runs. Ballou drove in one run and scored five runs. Tessa Thompson had four runs scored.
Stull pitched the complete game for the win. She allowed eight runs on seven hits. Stull struck out seven.
Stull tossed a one-hit shutout in the second game.
Minden doubled and scored three runs. Beery had two runs scored. Gravatt and Schwartz each drove in one run. Aly Basore, Ballou, Dempsey, Stull and Schwartz each had one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.