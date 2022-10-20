OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojan volleyball team wrapped up the regular season on its home court, celebrating their seniors on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Between matches against Wellsville and Prairie View, Osawatomie recognized seniors and their parents.
Seven seniors played the final matches on their home court. Seniors honored were hitter Lydia Beets, defensive specialist Cassie Cornelison, setter and hitter Claire Hall, hitter Kenzie Minden, hitter Joleigh Osborn, libero Jillian Palmer and defensive specialist Jaycie Roseberry.
Erin Upshaw had a kill at 1-0 in the first set against Wellsville. Alyssa Haefele put down a kill at 2-1. Haefele had a cross-court kill at 3-5 and tied the set with a kill at 5-5.
Haefele served an ace at 10-10. Palmer made a great pass on a ball during a long volley and Osawatomie took the point, 11-10. Haefele had a tip over the net at 12-15. Maddie Hampson had a kill at 14-15.
Haefele tied the set with a tip over the net at 18-18. She had a quick set over at 19-18 and tipped the ball in at 20-19. Beets had a kill at 22-23. Osawatomie lost the set 22-25.
Hampson served an ace at 2-3 in the second set. Upshaw served an ace at 5-5. Haefele had back-to-back kills at 7-5 and 8-5.
Beets tied the set with a kill at 13-13. Haefele made a huge dig and then had a kill on the volley at 17-15. Upshaw had a kill at 18-15. Osawatomie lost the set 21-25.
Osawatomie was in both sets against Wellsville, leading 19-18 in the first set and 18-15 late in the second set. The Lady Trojans could not hold the momentum to finish the sets with a win.
Hampson served an ace at 3-5 in the first set against Prairie View. Beets had a kill at 8-10. Osborn served an ace to tie it at 10-10.
Upshaw had a kill to even the score at 13-13. Haefele had a deep set to tie the score at 17-17. Beets had a kill at 21-23. Osawatomie lost the set 22-25.
Hampson served an ace at 4-6 in the second set. Minden had a deep set to the far corner for the point at 6-8. Minden made it a one-point game with a kill at 9-10.
Upshaw had a kill at 11-13. Haefele had a tip over for the point at 12-14. Osawatomie lost the set 14-25.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
