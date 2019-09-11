190911_mr_spt_osavball_03

Osawatomie senior hitter Sadie Rayl follows through on a spike during a match to open the season at Burlingame on Aug. 31. The Lady Trojans went 1-2 on the day. Osawatomie defeated rival Central Heights on the road Tuesday, Sept. 5.

 Submitted photo

RICHMOND – The Osawatomie Lady Trojans volleyball team defeated rival Central Heights in two sets.

Osawatomie improved to 2-2 with a straight set win against Central Heights on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Members of the Lady Trojans volleyball team assisted with running the Osawatomie Middle School volleyball tournament Saturday, Sept. 7.

Osawatomie opened the season at Burlingame on Aug. 31.

The Lady Trojans were 1-2 on the day.

Osawatomie lost a match against Northern Heights in two sets.

The Lady Trojans lost two close sets in a match against Olpe.

Osawatomie ended the day on a winning note, defeating Marias de Cygnes Valley in three sets by scores of 25-13, 18-25 and 25-15.

Leading the Lady Trojans volleyball program are senior Molly Spencer, senior Tara Haag, senior Sydney Booe, senior Grace Hendrickson, senior Sadie Rayl, junior Allie Lagasse, junior Maddie Ballou, junior Skyler Gravatt and sophomore Avery Dempsey.

