OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans went 1-2 in the Linn County Tournament.
Osawatomie lost a heartbreaker against rival Prairie View on Friday, Dec. 10, by three points, 32-29.
The Lady Trojans defeated Jayhawk-Linn in second round action Thursday, Dec 9, by a final of 41-37. Osawatomie led by nine at the half and held onto a three-point advantage, 32-21, as the game headed into the fourth quarter.
Osawatomie lost to Pleasanton to open the tournament Tuesday, Dec. 7, falling 37-20.
Brianna Shippy, Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Claire Hall and Erin Upshaw started the game for the Lady Trojans.
Johnson led the way with 11 points. She made four field goals, including three 3-pointers.
Hall sank two 3-pointers to finish with six points.
Dempsey sank one 3-pointer.
