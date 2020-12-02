OSAWATOMIE – Lady Trojan seniors Madison Ballou, Skyler Gravatt and Allie Lagasse were named to the All-Pioneer League Volleyball Team.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans were dominating in league play, losing just one match.
Osawatomie, 22-8, was runner-up in the Class 4A substate, coming within one point of punching a ticket to state.
Ballou was a first-team selection at hitter. Ballou had 70 aces and 182 kills.
Gravatt was a first-team selection at libero. Gravatt had 206 digs. She served in 21 aces.
Lagasse was a second-team selection at hitter. She had 77 aces and 121 kills.
Kinley Baker, a Prairie View junior, was a second-team selection at hitter.
All-Pioneer League Volleyball Team
First Team
Madison Ballou, Osawatomie, SR
Skyler Gravatt, Osawatomie, SR
Katlyn Disbrow, Anderson County, SR
Addie Hinterweger, Santa Fe Trail, SR
Abigael Reid, Anderson County, SR
Becca Spraugue, Iola, SR
Jayden Troutman, Wellsville, SR
Second Team
Allie Lagasse, Osawatomie, SR
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, JR
Emma Berely, Santa Fe Trail, SR
Lauryn Holloway, Iola, SR
Marah Lutz, Anderson County, SR
Libby Stadel, Burlington, SR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.