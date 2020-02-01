OSAWATOMIE – There is an old saying among high school basketball coaches called – “Win 40.”
It is all about the defense. Hold opponents to less than 40 points in a game and chances are it is going to be a victory.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans basketball team proved that point with a 51-27 victory at home against Central Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Osawatomie held Central Heights to less than nine points in each of the four quarters of basketball, letting its defense set the tone.
“The girls had a great team win against Central Heights,” Osawatomie coach Jamie Butler said. “Everyone did their role in order for us to win. I was proud of how well they executed our plays and their defense looked much better than our previous games.
“Ashlyn, Madie and Allie really stepped up and finished plays well,” she said. “Taunia and Avery continue to do great things for us defensively and offensively. I absolutely love our team unity and how much fun we all have together.”
Osawatomie improved to 6-5 on the season with the victory.
The Lady Trojans held a 10-5 edge in the first quarter, and extended the lead with a 15-9 run in the second quarter.
Osawatomie outscored Central Heights 16-6 in the third quarter. Osawatomie closed out the win with a 10-7 edge in the fourth quarter.
Madie Ballou, Allie Lagasse and Ashlyn Kaempfe combined for 32 points.
Ballou led the way with 12 points. She made five field goals and a pair of free throws.
Lagasse and Kaempfe each had 11 points. Lagasse made four field goals and a pair of free throws. Kaempfe sank four field goals, including three 3-pointers.
Jayden McGinnis posted five points. Sydney Booe, Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson and Taunia Johnson also scored.
Osawatomie made 17 field goals. The Lady Trojans sank 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.