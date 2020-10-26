WELLSVILLE – The Osawatomie volleyball team was two points away from their dreams of state.
Skyler Gravatt served an ace to make it 22-18 in the second set against Perry-Lecompton in the substate championship match at Wellsville High School on Saturday, Oct. 24. A block by Allie Lagasse made it 23-18.
The Lady Trojans were two points from taking the match in straight sets. Perry Lecompton rallied to tie the set at 23-23.
Osawatomie lost the set 23-25. The Lady Trojans would end up losing the match in three sets.
Osawatomie, 22-11, ended the season as one of the top 16 teams in the state for Class 3A.
Seniors playing in their final match for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans were Madison Ballou, Kylee Barnett, Skyler Gravatt, Allie Lagasse, Amiah Simmons and Meadow Stull. Other girls on the varsity roster for Oswatomie are Tiana Simmons, Jillian Palmer, Josephine Worrell and Avery Dempsey. The Lady Trojans are coached by Emily Ballou, Marley Murrow and Emily Hampton.
Ballou had a tip at the net in the opening set of the championship match against Perry-Lecompton, tying the set at 4-4. Dempsey had a deep set to win a volley at 10-6. Amiah Simmons had a block at 13-14. Tiana Simmons tied the score at 14-14 with a stuff block.
Amiah Simmons served an ace at 15-14. Tiana Simmons had a kill at 17-15. Ballou served an ace at 19-16. Dempsey had an ace at 21-17.
Ballou had a great dig on a volley and Lagasse finished it off with the kill at 22-19. Tiana Simmons had a kill at 24-21 and closed out the match with a cross-court kill at 25-23.
Dempsey had a block at the net at 5-3 in the second set. Ballou had a kill at 7-9. Tiana Simmons had a block at 8-9 and a kill to win a long volley at 10-10. Amiah Simmons had a kill at 11-10. Lagasse served an ace at 12-10.
Ballou had a kill right down the line on a great set from Dempsey to even the score at 15-15. Ballou had another kill at 16-16. Stull had a cross-court kill to win a volley at 18-18.
Tiana Simmons lowered the boom on a kill at 20-18. She had a block at 21-18. Gravatt served an ace at 22-18. Lagasse made it 23-18 with a block.
Two points away from winning the set and the match, the momentum turned. Perry-Lecompton won the next seven points. Osawatomie lost the set 23-25.
Lagasse had a cross-court kill at 1-2 in the third set. Ballou had a kill at 2-3. Tiana Simmons tied the set at 3-3 with a kill.
Osawatomie called timeouts at 5-9 and 8-16. Ballou had a kill at 12-17. Osawatomie lost the set 15-25.
The Lady Trojans opened the day with a straight-set victory against Jefferson West by scores of 26-24 and 25-10.
Tiana Simmons tied the set at 3-3 with a tip at the net. Ballou had a tip at the net at 5-7. Worrell had a block at 6-7. Dempsey tied the set at 7-7 with a kill.
Dempsey served an ace at 9-11. Amiah Simmons had a deep set to win a volley at 11-12. Gravatt served an ace to tie it at 12-12. Tiana Simmons had a kill at 13-13.
Amiah Simmons served back-to-back aces to make it 16-16. Ballou broke the tie with a kill at 17-16. Dempsey had a deep set to win the point at 20-17. Dempsey had a cross-court kill to tie the score at 23-23.
Amiah Simmons and Ballou had big digs on a volley and Lagasse finished it off with the kill at 24-24. Gravatt served an ace at 25-24. Tiana Simmons had a kill for the game-winner at 26-24.
Ballou had a kill at 10-5 in the second set. She served an ace at 13-5. Dempsey had a quick tip over at 21-9. Stull had a kill at 23-10. Ballou had a kill to end the set, 25-10.
Osawatomie rallied to defeat Oskaloosa in three sets. The Lady Trojans won the match by scores of 18-25, 25-9 and 25-21.
With students from Prairie View holding up signs and cheering for Osawatomie, the Lady Trojans fought back after losing the first set.
Lagasse served Osawatomie to a 4-0 lead in the second set. Ballou had a kill at 5-3. Tiana Simmons and Ballou had a block at 7-3. Stull had kills at 10-5 and 15-8. Lagasse lowered the boom on a kill at 16-9. Amiah Simmons had a kill at 22-9. Lagasse served aces at 23-9 and 25-9.
Ballou had a tip at the net at 2-1 in the third set. She added a kill at 4-1. Ballou broke a tie with a kill at 10-9.
Lagasse had a kill at 11-11. Stull had a tip in for the point at 12-15. Tiana Simmons had a tip at the net and added a kill to make it 14-15. Dempsey tied the set with a deep set-over at 15-15.
Dempsey had a deep set-over at 17-15. Lagasse had a kill down the line at 18-16. Dempsey had another deep set at 20-16. Ballou had a kill at 21-16.
Tiana Simmons had a block at 22-16. She had kills at 23-20 and 24-20. Osawatomie went on to take the set 25-20 to advance to the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.