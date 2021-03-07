WELLSVILLE – Amiah Simmons scored a school record 52 points as the Osawatomie girls basketball team defeated Anderson County in the Class 3A substate finals, but the Lady Trojans did all of the little things to punch the team’s ticket to state.
It was a week of records for the Lady Trojans. Simmons shattered the record books with her 52 points in a 78-56 victory against Anderson County on Saturday, March 6.
Osawatomie defeated Perry-Lecompton by a final of 92-56 in the semifinals Thursday, March 4, setting a school record for points in a game.
It is the third time the Osawatomie girls basketball team has qualified for state and the first trip since 1998 when the Lady Trojans placed third.
"This substate means a lot to this team," Simmons said. "It is so great having the whole town rooting for us and being supportive. We have been trying to hit 100 points in a game this season We were not disappointed with our 92."
The substate championship game was much closer than the final score would indicate. It was a four-point game, 55-51, heading into the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, everyone put the win on their shoulders. Osawatomie did the little things that do not always show up on the box score to help seal the victory and hoist the Class 3A substate championship trophy.
"The championship game did not come easy," Simmons said. "Our team stepped up our defense and gave it all we had to get that win."
Guard Rosalyn Johnson drew a charge against Anderson County with 5:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a huge defensive stop in an eight-point game, 59-51.
Lady Trojan guard Avery Dempsey made a huge steal and passed the ball ahead to Simmons for the layup, increasing the lead to nine points, 63-54.
Post player Madie Ballou grabbed a key rebound off the defensive glass with 3:20 on the clock. Tiana Simmons had another defensive rebound, limiting Anderson County to one shot with 2:51 to play. Simmons stood her ground and drew a charging call with 2:37 left.
Amiah Simmons got the ball and went coast-to-coast for the layup, pushing the lead to 71-55. Ballou had a steal, drove for the basket and drew the foul with 1:52 to go. She added the free throw to make it 73-55.
Johnson came down with another defensive rebound with 1:38 on the clock. Tiana Simmons had a defensive rebound.
Center Kylee Barnett put the icing on the cake, sinking an inside basket for the final points of the substate championship game.
Amiah Simmons made 21 field goals, including one 3-pointer. She made nine of 12 free-throw attempts.
Allie Lagasse posted eight points. Tiana Simmons and Ballou each had six points. Barnett and Johnson also scored.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans (20-2) are at home Monday, March 8, to face Frontenac (18-3) in the state quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the state semifinals at Hutchinson Sports Arena on Thursday, March 11.
Members of the Class 3A substate champion Osawatomie Lady Trojan basketball team are Breanna Shippy, Allie Lagasse, Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Tiana Simmons, Amiah Simmons, Madie Ballou, Claire Hall, Erin Upshaw and Kylee Barnett. Osawatomie is coached by Beau Gadwood, John Rayl and Sarah Jewett. Team managers are Alison DeMoss, Mallory Palmer and Hailey Pope.
Lagasse received the substate championship trophy in tears, holding it high above her head as the Osawatomie fans stood and cheered.
“This team deserves this more than anything,” Lagasse said. “This past year has been such a roller coaster ride, from not even knowing if we would get to have a normal season to winning the substate championship. It makes me feel so honored and proud to be an Osawatomie Trojan.
“I could not have asked for a better way to go out my senior year,” Lagasse said. “This is something I have dreamed about since I stepped onto the court my freshman year. We could not help but get emotional when we looked up into the stands packed with Trojan fans. We have such an awesome community and to see everyone up there supporting us means the world to me and all of the other players, especially since we started the season with no fans.”
The Osawatomie girls defeated Perry-Lecompton 92-56 in the semifinals to advance to the substate title game. Osawatomie opened the substate tournament with an 87-42 victory against Prairie View. Osawatomie averaged 85.6 points per game in the substate playoffs.
“Going to state is a huge accomplishment and something we have been working so hard for all season, Ballou said. “We started off with one thing in mind and that was going to state. It is a good feeling to break a school record and be able to leave an impression that will hopefully last a long time.
“Looking up in the stands at the beginning of the season to now is such an amazing feeling,” she said. “We started off wondering if we would ever get to see a full crowd for basketball. We are grateful to see all of the people come support us. It shows how great our community is. Everyone is so supportive and encouraging. We would not be here without all of their cheering and constant motivation.”
Substate semifinals
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans set a school record for points in a game with its 92-56 victory against Perry-Lecompton in the semifinals Thursday, March 4.
Osawatomie posted the 92 points with a running clock for most of the fourth quarter.
Amiah Simmons scored a game-high 44 points. She had 29 points in the first half.
Tiana Simmons finished with 19 points. Lagasse had 11 points. Hall, Ballou, Johnson and Dempsey also scored.
Osawatomie made 34 field goals in the game, including 10 from 3-point range. Tiana Simmons, Amiah Simmons, Dempsey, Lagasse, Johnson and Ballou all made at least one 3-pointer.
The Lady Trojans went on a 28-16 run in the first quarter. Osawatomie outscored Perry-Lecompton 26-14 in the second quarter.
Osawatomie held a 23-19 advantage in the third quarter and closed the game out with a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter.
Opening round
Osawatomie started the playoffs with an 87-42 victory against Prairie View on Monday, March 1.
Amiah Simmons scored 33 points. Tiana Simmons posted 23 points. Lagasse had 13 points. Upshaw, Barnett, Hall, Ballou and Dempsey scored.
