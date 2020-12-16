OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans won the Osawatomie Invitational.
Amiah Simmons, a senior transfer, opened the season with two 20-point games back-to-back as the Osawatomie girls basketball team defeated Jayhawk-Linn 61-22 on Thursday, Dec. 10, and Pleasanton 58-24 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Osawatomie was scheduled to play Prairie View on Friday, Dec. 11, but the game was canceled due to quarantine for COVID-19.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter against Jayhawk-Linn. Osawatomie extended the lead with a 19-6 advantage in the second quarter. The Lady Trojans put the game away with a 20-6 run in the third quarter.
Amiah Simmons led the way with a game-high 29 points. She made 12 field goals with three 3-pointers and added a pair of free throws.
Allie Lagasse topped double figures with 12 points. Tiana Simmons scored nine points.
Maddie Ballou had five points. Breanna Shippy, Rosalyn Johnson and Kylee Barnett also scored.
Amiah Simmons scored 25 points in the victory against Pleasanton. She made 11 field goals with one 30-pointer and two free throws.
Ballou finished with 12 points. Tiana Simmons had nine points. Avery Dempsey and Lagasse also scored.
