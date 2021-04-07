LYNDON — The Osawatomie Lady Trojan track and field team was runner-up in the Lyndon Springs Relays.
Osawatomie scored 73 points for second place in its first meet of the season Thursday, April 1.
Amiah Simmons won three gold medals. Simmons won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.6 seconds.
Rosalyn Johnson was seventh in the event.
Simmons also struck gold in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.47, and the 300-meter hurdles in 49.22.
Madison Ballou was runner-up in the high jump.
The Lady Trojans placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Tiana Simmons placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Avery Dempsey finished fourth in the discus.
The Osawatomie boys were 13th in the team standings.
Sutter Conrad won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.36, and he placed seventh in the 200-meter dash.
