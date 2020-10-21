OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans were 2-1 on their home court Saturday, Oct. 17, placing second in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Osawatomie defeated Kansas City Christian and Jefferson County North in straight sets. The Osawatomie Lady Trojans fell to the Maranatha Eagles in the championship match in two hard-fought sets.
With substate and state right around the corner, the Osawatomie Lady Trojans were wearing masks on the court at all times to try to prevent a season-ending quarantine due to COVID-19.
Allie Lagasse, one of the queen candidates for homecoming, served six straight points, including an ace, as Osawatomie took a 7-0 lead in its first set against Kansas City Christian.
Amiah Simmons had a kill at 3-0. Simmons added another kill at 7-0. She had an ace at 11-1.
Avery Dempsey had a great tip at the net to win the point at 13-4. Tiana Simmons served an ace at 17-4. Josie Worrell had a tip at the net at 19-5. Madie Ballou served a pair of aces at 20-5 and 21-5.
Ballou and Lagasse had big digs on a long volley. Lagasse had a kill to win the volley at 24-5. Osawatomie won the set 25-7.
Lagasse opened the second set with an ace. She served the Lady Trojans out to a 5-0 lead.
Tianna Simmons had a kill at 6-3. Amiah Simmons fired in an ace at 7-3.
Ballou had kills at 10-4, 11-4 and 12-4. Tiana Simons had an ace at 14-4. Dempsey had a tip at the net at 15-4. Simmons had another ace at 16-4.
Ballou made it 18-5 with an ace. Dempsey had a tip at the net to win the point at 22-8. Lagasse had a kill at 23-8. The Lady Trojans went on to win it 25-12.
Tiana Simmons and Lagasse had kills as the Lady Trojans took a 3-0 lead in the first set against Jefferson County North.
Lagasse had a great tip from left to right across the front row to take the point at 10-5. She added a kill at 11-9.
The set was tied at 11-11, 14-14, 15-15 and 16-16. Dempsey broke the tie with kills at 17-16 and 18-16. Ballou had a deep set at 19-17 and an ace at 20-17.
Meadow Stull had a kill right down the line at 22-20. Dempsey ended the set with a kill at 25-21.
Lagasse served an ace at 2-0 in the second set. Ballou had kills at 3-0 and 4-0.
Tiana Simmons served an ace at 10-4. Dempsey had a deep set at 13-7. Lagasse had a kill at 14-8. Amiah had a cross court kill at 16-9. Lagasse made a great dig on a volley and Osawatomie won the point at 17-9.
Tiana Simmons had blocks at 18-13 and 24-15. Osawatomie won the set 25-15. The Lady Trojans took the match two sets to none.
Osawatomie battled Maranatha in the championship match. The Lady Trojans lost by scores of 23-25 and 16-25.
