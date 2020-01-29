PLEASANTON — The Osawatomie girls basketball team placed second in the Pleasanton Invitational.
Osawatomie lost to Humboldt by a final of 53-34 in the championship game Saturday, Jan. 25.
Avery Dempsey led Osawatomie with eight points. Allie Lagasse, Sydney Booe and Iyahna Burnett each had five points.
Rosalyn Johnson, Ashlyn Kaempfe, Jayden McGinnis, Meadow Stull and Taunia Johnson also scored.
Lagasse scored 16 points as Osawatomie defeated Uniontown by four points, 52-48, in the semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Dempsey scored 11 points. Kaempfe had eight points. Madie Ballou, Burnett and Booe also scored.
Eight players scored to lead Osawatomie to a 45-38 victory against Oswego on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Lagasse led the way with 12 points. McGinnis posted seven points. Ballou and Kaempfe each had six points.
Booe, Dempsey, Burnett and Johnson also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.