OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans got back on their home court and battled rival Central Heights early Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Osawatomie was outscored 14-6 in the first quarter and 20-8 in the second quarter.
Osawatomie guards Alyssa Haefele and Maddie Hampson contest a shot by a Central Heights player during a Pioneer League game at home Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Lady Trojans played catch up the rest of the way in a tough 56-21 loss.
Claire Hall grabbed an offensive rebound and made an inside basket to tie the game at 2-2 in the opening minutes.
Alyssa Haefele had a steal to get the possession for the Lady Trojans.
Erin Upshaw sank a free throw to get Osawatomie within three points in the first quarter, 6-3.
Central Heights made a 3-pointer at the other end of the court to push the lead to 9-3.
Haefele answered with a 3-pointer for Osawatomie, making it 12-6 with 1:49 on the clock. Upshaw had a steal and a defensive rebound in the final minute of the opening stanza.
Hall tried to keep things close in the second quarter, scoring seven of her nine points. She hit a 3-pointer from the baseline to make it 19-8 with 6:24 left in the first half. Hall sank another basket for a 10-point game, 21-11.
Central Heights hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, extending the lead to 26 points, 40-16 in the third quarter. The Lady Vikings made nine 3-pointers in the contest.
Central Heights went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter. Both teams had seven points in the fourth quarter.
Hailey Pope, Maddie Hampson, Haefele, Hall and Upshaw started for Osawatomie.
The Lady Trojans made eight field goals, including two 3-pointers. Osawatomie sank 3 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Hall led Osawatomie with nine points. She added three rebounds and a steal.
Upshaw scored seven points. She had six rebounds and a steal.
Haefele scored three points to go with two steals and a rebound. Lexie Palmer had two steals.
Pope scored two points. Hampson had two rebounds and one steal.
Macy Barnett had one steal and one rebound. Libby Barnett had one steal. Katie Kierl had one rebound.
Osawatomie had 15 rebounds and nine rebounds. The Lady Trojans committed 20 turnovers.
