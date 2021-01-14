OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans hit the floor running at home against the Burlington Wildcats, but took their foot off the gas in the third quarter and had to fire the engine back up.
Osawatomie was able to get back into an offensive rhythm, defeating Burlington by a score of 59-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Osawatomie opened the game with an 18-6 run in the first quarter, and added to the lead with a 14-11 edge in the second quarter.
Burlington went to a 3-2 zone in the second half and Osawatomie was content to work the clock.
Osawatomie was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter, watching a 15-point halftime lead shrink to three by the end of the frame.
The Lady Trojans pushed the pace again in the fourth quarter, ending the game on a 19-7 run.
Amiah Simmons scored nine of Osawatomie’s first 11 points as the Lady Trojans jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes. Simmons made two jump shots and turned a pair of steals into layups. She also added a free throw.
Allie Lagasse hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Trojans made it a 10-point game, 14-4, with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Simmons posted 12 of the Lady Trojans' 14 points in the second quarter. She had an offensive rebound and finished with the inside shot. Simmons added an inside shot, a couple of jump shot and layups.
The Lady Trojans got out of their offensive rhythm in the third quarter. Burlington went to a 3-2 zone and Osawatomie took its time in the half-court set. Instead of running the floor, Osawatomie was standing too much in the frame and scored just eight points.
Avery Dempsey and Simmons hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Lady Trojans were off to the races again, putting an exclamation point on the 59-44 victory with a 19-7 run in final frame.
Simmons finished with a game-high 35 points. She made 14 field goals, including one 3-pointer. Simmons was six-for-eight from the free-throw line.
Simmons is leading Kansas high school girls in scoring, averaging more than 29 points per game. This was her second 30-point game. She posted 34 points against Anderson County.
Madie Ballou got in foul trouble, sitting much of the third quarter with four fouls. She did a good job of playing aggressive in the fourth quarter and battled inside for most of the frame.
Lagasse posted eight points for Osawatomie. Tiana Simmons had five points. Ballou and Dempsey also scored.
