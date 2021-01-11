OSAWATOMIE — Senor guard Allie Lagasse scored the first eight points as the Osawatomie Lady Trojans ran past the Iola Fillies at home.
Lagasse finished with 18 points in a 67-35 victory to open the second half of the season Friday, Jan. 8.
Lagasse made five field goals, including four 3-pointers. She was a perfect four-for-four at the free–throw line.
Osawatomie hit the floor running, scoring the first 10 points of the game. The Lady Trojans outscored the Fillies 25-9 in the first quarter.
The Lady Trojans went on a 20-6 run in the second quarter, taking a 30-point, 45-15, lead at the intermission.
After being outscored 14-12 in the third quarter, Osawatomie scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Senior post player Amiah Simmons, the leading scorer in Kansas, posted 29 points. She is averaging 29 points per game.
Simmons had a steal and a layup as the Lady Trojans made it 10-0 with 5:30 left in the opening frame. She had another steal and a layup with 3:21 on the clock for a score of 217-4.
Simmons added a 3-pointer. She grabbed an offensive rebound, made the shot and drew a foul. Simmons made the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play.
Avery Dempsey hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. She finished with six points.
Tiana Simmons made three free throws in the third quarter on her way to posting six points.
Madie Ballou, who is averaging 10 points per game, finished with four points. Ballou had a steal with a great pass to Amiah Simmons for the layup in the second quarter. She also had a huge blocked shot in the third quarter and a steal and a layup.
