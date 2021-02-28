OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojans celebrated senior night with a 54-point victory.
Osawatomie recognized seniors Madie Ballou, Kylee Barnett, Allie Lagasse, Amiah Simmons and foreign exchange student Sofia Barbarino at home Tuesday, Feb. 23, as the Lady Trojans faced the rival Prairie View Lady Buffalos.
Threes were raining down for the Lady Trojans in an 84-30 win. Osawatomie sank 11 3-pointers with five players sinking at least one.
Simmons posted a game-high 35 points. She sank 12 field goals with two 3-pointers. Simmons added nine free throws.
Ballou made five field goals, including three 3-pointers. She topped double figures, scoring 16 points.
Lagasse sank a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Tiana Simmons came off the bench with 15 points. She made six field goals with two 3-pointers.
Rosalyn Johnson made one 3-pointer and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line for seven points. Claire Hall added two points.
Amiah Simmons opened the game with a layup. Lagasse had a steal and a layup. Ballou sank a 3-pointer to make it 7-2 just two minutes into the contest.
Avery Dempsey sank a pair of free throws. Amiah Simmons drove for a layup. Ballou sank another 3-pointer. Tiana Simmons made a 3-ponter as the Lady Trojans made it 25-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Lagasse sank a 3-pointer to open the second quarter. Amiah Simmons went coast-to-coast for a layup. Ballou followed with a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 38-12.
Osawatomie led by 31 points at the intermission, 45-14.
Amiah Simmons had a steal and a layup to start the second half. She drained a 3-pointer. Simmons then had another steal and layup for a score of 55-18.
Johnson made it a 50-point game, 70-20, sinking a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the third quarter. Osawatomie went on to win 84-30 with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Abby Kirkpatrick and Kaylyn Gregg each scored 10 points for Prairie View. Braxton Stainbrook, Allison Loomis and Addison Bloodgood also scored.
Answering a loss
Osawatomie defeated Anderson County at home Monday, Feb. 22, 88-71.
The win avenged one of only two losses on the year for the Lady Trojans.
Lagasse had a big night, scoring a game-high 33 points. She sank seven 3-pointers.
Amiah Simmons scored 24 points. Tiana Simmons was in double figures with 16 points. Barnett, Ballou and Johnson also scored.
