OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojan volleyball team placed second in the Osawatomie Invitational.
The Lady Trojans were 2-1 in pool play on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Osawatomie defeated Kansas City Christian in straight sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-3 to open the day. They defeated Pleasanton in two sets with scores of 25-16 and 25-12.
The Lady Trojans fell to Jefferson County North in two sets with scores of 13-25 and 10-25.
Osawatomie bounced back in the semifinals, defeating Maranatha Christian Academy in a hard-fought match by scores of 25-22 and 25-20.
The Lady Trojans got a rematch against Jefferson County North in the championship match and played one of their best matches of the day, despite falling by scores of 23-25 and 23-25.
“We played fantastic,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “I am proud of the way we played.
“We came back in the finals,” she said. “After getting beat pretty good against them in pool play, I thought everyone really stepped up and played hard.”
Prior to the semifinals and finals, the Osawatomie girls sang Happy Birthday to Allie Lagasse, who turned 17 on Monday, Oct. 21. The team also shared cupcakes with the birthday girl.
Tara Haag served aces at 3-2 and 4-2 in the first set against Maranatha. Lagasse had kills at 6-7 and 7-7. Sydney Booe broke the tie with an ace at 8-7.
Avery Dempsey had a tip at the net at 9-7 and a block at 10-7. She added a kill at 13-11.
Madison Ballou had a kill at 14-15, and a stuff block at the net to break a tie at 16-15.
Lagasse broke another tie with a cross-court set from the left side of the net to the right, making it 18-17. Meadow Stull had a kill at 20-18.
Lagasse had a kill off blockers at 22-19. Dempsey had a kill at 24-22. The Lady Trojans went on to win it 25-22.
Stull had a kill as Osawatomie took a 6-2 lead in the second set.
Ballou had a kill at 15-9. Booe had a block at 17-7. Ballou served in an ace at 19-10. Ballou ended the match with a kill at 25-20.
Osawatomie trailed Jefferson County North 1-6 to open the first set of the championship match.
Lagasse had a kill at 4-7. Dempsey had a kill at 5-8. Haag had a kill at 8-11. Ballou tied the set at 11-11 with a kill.
Lagasse put the Lady Trojans on top with a kill at 14-13. Stull had a kill down the line at 18-19. Lagasse had a kill at 19-20.
Ballou had a kill at 21-22. She tied the set at 22-22 with a kill. Jefferson County North scored the final three points as Osawatomie lost the set 23-25.
Booe tied the second set with a kill at 4-4. Lagasse had a block at 6-4.
Ballou had kills at 8-12 and 9-13. Skyler Gravatt had a dig on a long volley, and Lagasse finished it off with a kill at 11-13.
Dempsey and Haag teamed up for a block at 18-17. Dempsey served an ace at 21-18. Osawatomie won a long volley to tie the set at 23-23.
The Lady Trojans lost the next two points, including a long volley to end the set at 23-25.
