LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Lady Trojans placed second in the Linn County Tournament.
Osawatomie fell to rival Prairie View by a final of 45-34 on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Lady Trojans held a 7-6 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Prairie View had a 14-10 edge in the second quarter and closed out the victory with a 16-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Osawatomie was 2-1 in the tournament.
Avery Dempsey led Osawatomie with nine points. Madie Ballou scored eight points.
Sydnee Booe and Jayden McGinning each had five points for the Lady Trojans. Rosalyn Johnson, Ashlyn Kaempfe and Taunia Johnson also scored.
Osawatomie made 11 field goals with three 3-pointers. The Lady Trojans sank nine of 15 from the free-throw line.
Allie Lagasse was injured in the first half and did not play in the second half.
Abby Kellerman led Prairie View with a game-high 19 points. Julia Pursley hit double figures with 12 points.
Ashlyn Kirkpatrick, Lindsey Boedicker, Emilee Rauber, Abby Kirkpatrick and Braxton Stainbrook also scored for the Lady Buffalos.
Prairie View made 20 field goals with three 3-pointers. The Lady Buffalos sank two of nine from the line.
Lagasse hit a buzzer-beater to lead the Lady Trojans to a 33-30 victory against Jayhawk-Linn on Thursday, Dec. 12.
She finished with 16 points in the victory, sending Osawatomie to the championship game.
Dempsey scored six points. Iyahna Burnett, McGinnin and Ballou each had two points.
Osawatomie opened the tournament with a 49-29 victory against Pleasanton on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Ballou and Lagasse each had 10 points in the win.
Rosalyn Johnson posted nine points. Kaempfe had seven points. Booe, Dempsey, Burnett and McGinnis also scored.
