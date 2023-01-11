Lady Trojans show promise in second quarter Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230111_mr_spt_osa_girls_01 Osawatomie defenders Erin Upshaw (left) and Maddie Hampson reach for a loose ball during a Pioneer League contest at home against Iola on Friday, Jan. 6. Show more Show less Osawatomie defenders Erin Upshaw (left) and Maddie Hampson reach for a loose ball during a Pioneer League contest at home against Iola on Friday, Jan. 6. Osawatomie senior Hailey Pope goes up strong for a rebound against Iola on Friday, Jan. 6. Osawatomie guard Alyssa Haefele dribbles past an Iola defender, running the offense for the Lady Trojans. Lexie Palmer fires up a shot from the baseline for the Lady Trojans. Osawatomie forward Libby Barnett uses her body to shield the ball from an Iola defender. Advertisement Osawatomie guard Claire Hall raises an arm to hold off an Iola defender. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans had their work cut out for them after a 10-3 run by Iola in the first quarter.Osawatomie kept fighting, scoring 12 points in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6. It was the best frame of the night for the Lady Trojans.Iola turned the offense up a notch in the second half, outscoring Osawatomie 19-5 in the third quarter and 18-2 in the fourth quarter.Osawatomie lost the game 63-22.Clair Hall sank three 3-pointers. She finished with a team-high 11 points.Maddie Hampson, Alyssa Haefele, Hailey Pope and Erin Upshaw also scored.Haefele had a steal and got fouled on the layup in the final minute of the first half. She made the basket and hit the free throw.Osawatomie made eight field goals, including four 3-pointers.The Lady Trojans sank four free throws. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherSuspect in New Year’s Day shooting found deadNarcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in OsawatomieNew Year’s Day shooting victim dies from injuriesPanthers win clash of state-ranked wrestling programsAngela Joyce SkinnerLakemary Center breaks ground on new buildingCounty staff, residents honor outgoing commissionersNo. 9: Paola CrossingsMichael Vincent McDougal Images Videos CommentedCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. Banks (1)America Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:10 Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Chicago Bears on Today's SI Feed 1:10 Is The The Last Of Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay? 0:52 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions 0:31 Packers Miss Playoffs, Seahawks Steal Final Wild Card Spot 0:50 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
