230111_mr_spt_osa_girls_01

OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans had their work cut out for them after a 10-3 run by Iola in the first quarter.

Osawatomie kept fighting, scoring 12 points in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6. It was the best frame of the night for the Lady Trojans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos