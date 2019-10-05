OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball team celebrated its home opener with a “Pink Out” game to recognize the fight against cancer and a split against Anderson County and Prairie View.
Osawatomie won the first set against Anderson County 25-22 during its home quad Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Lady Trojans lost the second set 23-25, forcing a third set for the match. Osawatomie trailed 7-17 in the third set and fell to Anderson County by a score of 9-25.
The Lady Trojans bounced back with a straight set victory against the rival Lady Buffalos, winning the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-22.
Hitter Madison Ballou had a row of little fans cheering her and the Lady Trojans on. A youth team she coaches in Osawatomie, the Pink Lightning, was in attendance screaming for her on every play. Abigail, Charlee, Kaley, Karsyn, Annie, Ray and Emma were super fans for the Lady Trojans.
“Yeah Madie,” the Pink Lightning girls screamed prior to the start of Osawatomie’s first match. Ballou saw the girls and waved to them from across the court, causing more cheers, screams and giggles.
“I had no idea they were coming and seeing them there and in the front row made me feel really good,” Ballou said. “I love coaching them and the bond I have created with all of them. They are all a very sweet and goofy bunch.”
The Osawatomie student section was in full force, wearing pink shirts for “Pink Out” and supporting the team by clapping and yelling through cheer horns.
“The crowd did an awesome job, packing the stands and cheering for us all night,” she said. “I had multiple guys tell me they lost their voice from so much cheering. I am glad we have such a great support system here at Osawatomie. It is a great feeling.”
It was a packed house with Prairie View, Anderson County and Iola bringing loud and proud fans. Anderson County also wore pink jerseys for the special night.
The Lady Trojans, coming off a second-place finish at the West Franklin Invitational, were right in every set and ended up 1-1 on the night with a tight loss against Anderson County and the win against Prairie View.
“I think we get better every single game we play,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “We have to be more strategic on the court and find the open areas to hit the ball and keep supporting each other.
“This was a fun night with so many fans coming out to support us on 'Pink Out,'" Ballou said. “Our girls really enjoyed that.”
Mayor Mark Govea was also on hand for “Pink Out” with his brother Danny Govea. Danny, who worked for the city of Osawatomie for 40 years, was the Citizen of the Year in 2018.
Tara Haag opened the match against Anderson County with back-to-back aces to make it 4-3. Ballou had a kill at 7-5. Allie Lagasse had a block at 8-5.
The set went back and forth. It was tied at 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and 14-14.
Osawatomie won a long volley on a booming kill by Ballou to make it 19-15. Ballou then served the set to 22-15. Lagasse had a kill at 23-18. Avery Dempsey finished out the set with a kill at 25-22.
The Lady Trojans fell behind 6-11 in the second set. Ballou had kills at 7-11, 9-13 and 14-18.
Sydney Booe served an ace at 19-21, pulling Osawatomie within two points. Osawatomie lost a long volley at 19-23. Lagasse served the set to 21-23 and Ballou had a kill at 22-23, but the Lady Trojans lost the set 23-25.
Dempsey had a deep set to the back row to end a long volley to open the second at 1-1. Lagasse had a tip at the net at 3-1 and a kill at 4-2.
Anderson County served in aces at 4-6 and 4-8, causing Osawatomie to call a timeout. Osawatomie won a long volley at 5-11. Anderson County served another ace at 5-13.
Ballou had kills at 6-13 and 6-14. The Lady Trojans fell behind 9-20 and lost the set 9-25.
Haag had a great dig on a volley at 2-4 and an ace at 3-4 in the start of the first set against Prairie View. Osawatomie tied the set at 4-4 and 5-5-.
Dempsey had a kill at 6-5. The Lady Trojans ran the lead to 10-5. Lagasse served an ace at 12-6. Dempsey had a back row kill at 19-11. Lagasse had a tip at the net and Haag had a kill as Osawatomie made it 22-12. Booe had a kill and an ace to make it set point at 24-13. Sadie Rayl closed out the set with a tip at the net at 25-13.
Lagasse had two kills in a row as Osawatomie took a 3-1 lead in the second set. She had a block at 6-4. Dempsey had a kill at 7-5.
Kinley Baker had a kill for Prairie View to tie the set at 7-7.
Dempsey had a kill to break a tie at 10-9 and served an ace at 11-9. Ballou broke a tie with a kill at 12-11.
Abby Kellerman served an ace for the Lady Buffalo at 12-13 and Prairie View tied the set at 13-13.
Dempsey had a quit tip to direct the ball to an open spot on the floor at 15-13. Lagasse made a great dig as Osawatomie won a long volley at 19-16.
Grace Hendrickson made a huge dig for Osawatomie to win a volley to break a tie at 20-19.
Baker had a kill for Prairie View to tie the set back up at 20-20. Brooklynn Moore had a kill to put the Lady Buffalos ahead by one point.
Osawatomie tied the set back up. Dempsey had an ace at 23-21. Ariel Alcorn had a kill for Prairie View to make it 24-22. The Lady Trojans won the final point, winning the set 25-22, to take the match two games to none.
Prairie View lost a match against Iola in two hard-fought sets by scores of 22-25 and 23-25.
