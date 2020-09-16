OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Lady Trojan volleyball team and Baldwin put the word “volley” into volleyball during a varsity match.
Osawatomie and Baldwin exchanged some long back-and-forth volleys in an epic two-hour match on senior night Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Lady Trojans lost the first two sets of the best three-out-of-five series, but rallied to win the next two sets. Osawatomie lost the final set, losing the battle three sets to two.
Osawatomie recognized senior players Madison Ballou, Kylee Barnett, Allie Lagasse, Skyler Gravatt, Amiah Simmons and Meadow Stull, as well as managers Kaeden Carver, Tae’Sean Clark and Chris Pursley.
Osawatomie fell behind 3-9 in the first set but started fighting back to make it a game. Lagasse made a great service receive, and Ballou had a tip over the net for the point at 5-10. The Lady Trojans won a long volley at 11-13. Simmons had a block at the net, and Lagasse had a block during another long volley.
Baldwin served three aces in a row to make it a six-point set at 12-20. Amiah Simmons had a kill at 13-21. Tiana Simmons had a block at 15-21 and a kill at 17-21.
Gravatt had a great dig to keep the ball alive on a volley. Tiana Simmons finished it off with a kill on a set from Avery Dempsey to make it 19-21. Osawatomie tied the score at 21-21. Ballou had a kill at 23-24. Osawatomie lost the set 23-25.
The second set opened with a long volley with Baldwin taking the point. Tiana Simmons had a kill. Ballou had a kill to knot things up at 4-4. Ballou had back-to-back aces to make the score 11-6. She served seven straight points to 12-7.
Tiana Simmons and Dempsey had huge digs to keep a long volley going, but the Lady Trojans lost the point at 13-10. Amiah Simmons and Gravatt had big digs on another long volley, but Osawatomie lost the point at 18-17.
Ballou had a block at 20-18 and a back row kill at 21-21. Dempsey made a deep set for the point at 22-22. Gravatt served in an ace at 23-22. Tiana Simmons had a kill at 24-24. Osawatomie lost a long volley and the set at 24-26.
Lagasse had a kill at 1-1 in the third set. Ballou had a stuff block at 2-2.
Baldwin served in aces at 4-7 and 7-13. Osawatomie, down two sets to none, roared back. Tiana Simmons had a block at 10-14. Lagasse had a kill to make it 17-22. Dempsey had a deep set to take the point at 19-23.
Ballou had a kill at 22-24. Tiana Simmons fired in a kill to win the set 26-24.
Osawatomie had to come from behind in the fourth set as well, trailing 5-10 early. Ballou made it a one-point game with an ace at 9-10. Lagasse had a kill for a two-point lead at 13-11. Dempsey served an ace at 15-11.
The Lady Trojans won a long volley at 17-15. Tiana Simmons had a block at 20-16 and a tip at the net for the point at 21-18. Simmons blasted a kill to the far corner to make it 22-18. She had an ace at 24-19, and Osawatomie won the set 25-19.
Lagasse had a kill at 1-1 in the fifth set, played to 15 points. Ballou had a kill at 4-6. Osawatomie fell behind 6-14 in the set and lost it 6-15.
