POMONA–The Osawatomie volleyball team competed in a split tournament held at West Franklin and Paola.
The Lady Trojans competed at West Franklin where no spectators were allowed due to COVID-19.
Osawatomie went three sets with West Franklin, who went on to defeat Anderson County for the title.
The Lady Trojans lost to West Franklin by scores of 15-25, 25-22 and 15-25.
The Lady Trojans defeated Prairie View and Iola at home on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Osawatomie defeated Iola by scores of 25-11 and 25-16. The Lady Trojans defeated rival Prairie View by scores of 25-21 and 25-21.
“We did really well against Iola and Prairie View,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “The girls are really doing a great job of pushing through hard spots and finding that drive to finish the set. It really shows their growth and teamwork.”
Playing for the Oawatomie volleyball team are Skyler Gravatt, Tiana Simmons, Madison Ballou, Josie Worell, Meadow Stull, Allie Lagasse, Avery Dempsey, Amiah Simmons and Lydia Beets.
