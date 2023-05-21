LA CYGNE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team upset West Franklin to advance to the semifinals of the Class 3A regional tournament.
Osawatomie, 1-17, defeated No. 2 seeded West Franklin, 14-6, by a score of 6-4 on Tuesday, May 16. It was the first regional victory for the Lady Trojans in 11 years.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans fell to the Prairie View Lady Buffalos in the semifinals, 16-1, on Wednesday, May 17.
Aly Basore doubled in the sixth inning, driving home Jillian Palmer and Jaycie Roseberry for what proved to be the game-winning runs.
Cassie Cornelison doubled, drove in one run and scored. Palmer singled, drove in one run and scored. Roseberry singled and scored twice.
Jules Beery singled, drove in one run and scored. Kenzie Minden walked, singled and scored two runs. Joleigh Osborn singled.
Minden stole four bases. Roseberry had two stolen bases. Beery stole a base.
Brooklyn McClendon pitched the complete game, allowing four runs on six hits.
Osawatomie struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Trojans added one run in the fourth inning, two runs in the fifth and two runs in the seventh.
West Franklin scored one run in the fourth inning and made things interesting late with three runs in the sixth inning.
McClendon shut the door in the seventh inning, sending Osawatomie to the semifinals.
Osawatomie lost to Prairie View in the semifinals, 16-1.
Prairie View scored eight runs in the first three innings and sealed the win with an eight-run fourth inning.
McClendon singled and scored for Osawatomie. Minden singled. Basore had a sacrifice.
Jaidyn Beery started the game for the Lady Trojans, working three innings. Lexie Palmer and McClendon pitched in relief.
Seniors playing in their final high school softball game for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans were: Aly Basore, Jaidyn Beery, Cassie Cornelison, Kenzie Minden, Joleigh Osborn, Jillian Palmer and Jaycie Roseberry.
