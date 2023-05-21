230524_mr_spt_osa_soft_01

Osawatomie players and coaches huddle close for a team selfie after upsetting No. 2 seed West Franklin, 6-4, in the opening round of the Class 3A regionals in La Cygne on Tuesday, May 16.

 Submitted Photo

LA CYGNE – The Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team upset West Franklin to advance to the semifinals of the Class 3A regional tournament.

Osawatomie, 1-17, defeated No. 2 seeded West Franklin, 14-6, by a score of 6-4 on Tuesday, May 16. It was the first regional victory for the Lady Trojans in 11 years.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

