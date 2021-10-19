OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojans volleyball team went 2-2 in the Osawatomie Invitational.
After going 0-2 in pool play, the Osawatomie Lady Trojans defeated Kansas City Christian and Pleasanton in straight sets to win the consolation bracket Saturday, Oct. 16.
Jillian Palmer, the libero, put on serving clinics against Kansas City Christian and Pleasanton, stringing together eight straight service points in both matches.
Lydia Beets had a kill for Osawatomie to start a pool play match against Girard. Avery Dempsey served consecutive aces as Osawatomie pushed its lead to 3-0.
Alyssa Haefele had a kill at 4-2. MaKynlie Rayl blasted a kill at 5-4. Dempsey followed with a kill at 6-14.
Josephine Worrell had a deep set over the net for the point at 8-19. Osawatomie lost the set 10-25.
Haefele had a great diving try on a volley in the second set, but Osawatomie lost the point 0-4.
Jillian Palmer made a great diving try at libero for a dig on a long volley and Dempsey pushed a deep set over, but the point went to Girard, 0-5.
Neveah Rosendahl made a big dig for Osawatomie, and the Lady Trojans won the point, 1-7.
Erin Upshaw had a kill at 2-9. Worrell had a kill at 3-11. Mallory Palmer served the score to 5-11.
Worrell had a kill at 6-16. Rosendahl fired in aces at 7-16 and 11-16. Worrell lowered the boom on a kill at 12-15. Dempsey had a block and a kill to push points to 17-21.
Dempsey and Worrell combined for a block at 19-22. Osawatomie lost the set 20-25.
Osawatomie opened the day with a three-set loss to Maranatha Academy in a tight match, falling by scores of 19-25, 25-23 and 24-26.
The Lady Trojans rebounded in the afternoon, winning back-to-back matches in bracket play.
Osawatomie defeated Kansas City Christian by scores of 25-8 and 25-10.
The Lady Trojans ended the day by defeating Pleasanton by scores of 25-10 and 25-15.
Claire Hall served an ace as Osawatomie took a 3-0 lead in the first set against Kansas City Christian. Palmer served an ace at 6-4.
Worrell had a stuff at the net, a kill and a tip over to push the lead to 12-4. Palmer served eight points in a row as the Lady Trojans led by nine points, 13-4.
Dempsey had a tip at the net at 16-7. Rayl had a kill a 19-7. Worrell had a block at 21-7.
Mallory Palmer ended up serving seven points in a row. Osawatomie went on to win the set 25-8.
Dempsey served the second set to 10 with nine straight points. Rayl had a tip at the net to make it 14-5.
Haefele had a kill to the back left corner at 16-5.
Worrell made a great dig, and Dempsey finished the volley with a kill at 17-5. Rayl had a kill at 18-6. Worrell had a kill at 19-7. Dempsey ended it with an ace at 25-10.
Dempsey served Osawatomie to a 3-0 lead in the first set against Pleasanton. Hall had a kill at 5-1.
Rayl added a kill at 7-2. Worrell made a stuff block at 8-2.
Jillian Palmer served aces at 10-2 and 13-2. She ended up serving eight straight points to make it 14-2.
Mallory Palmer served an ace at 16-3. Rayl had a kill at 17-3. Dempsey made a great back set to Worrell for the kill at 18-4. Dempsey served an ace at 22-9. Haefele ended the set with a kill at 25-10.
