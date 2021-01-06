WELLSVILLE — The Osawatomie volleyball team was two points away from their dreams of state.
Skyler Gravatt served an ace to make it 22-18 in the second set against Perry-Lecompton in the substate championship match at Wellsville High School on Saturday, Oct. 24. A block by Allie Lagasse made it 23-18.
The Lady Trojans were two points from taking the match in straight sets. Perry Lecompton rallied to tie the set at 23-23. Osawatomie lost the set 23-25 and the match in three sets.
Osawatomie, 22-11, won the Pioneer League title, losing just one match in league play. The Lady Trojans were the substate runner-up and ended the season as one of the top 16 teams in the state for Class 3A.
Madie Ballou had a tip at the net in the opening set of the championship match against Perry-Lecompton, tying the set at 4-4. Dempsey had a deep set to win a volley at 10-6. Amiah Simmons had a block at 13-14. Tiana Simmons tied the score at 14-14 with a stuff block.
Amiah Simmons served an ace at 15-14. Tiana Simmons had a kill at 17-15. Avery Dempsey had an ace at 21-17.
Ballou had a great dig on a volley and Lagasse finished it off with the kill at 22-19. Tiana Simmons had a kill at 24-21 and closed out the match with a cross-court kill at 25-23.
Dempsey had a block at the net at 5-3 in the second set. Ballou had a kill at 7-9. Tiana Simmons had a block at 8-9 and a kill to win a long volley at 10-10. Amiah Simmons had a kill at 11-10. Lagasse served an ace a 12-10.
Ballou had a kill right down the line on a great set from Dempsey to even the score at 15-15. Ballou had another kill at 16-16. Stull had a cross-court kill to win a volley at 18-18.
Tiana Simmons lowered the boom on a kill at 20-18. She had a block at 21-18. Gravatt served an ace at 22-18. Lagasse made it 23-18 with a block.
Two points away from winning the set and the match, the momentum turned. Perry-Lecompton won the next seven points. Osawatomie lost the set 23-25. Osawatomie lost the third set, 15-25.
The Lady Trojans opened the day with a straight set victory against Jefferson West by scores of 26-24 and 25-10.
Osawatomie rallied to defeat Oskaloosa in three sets, 18-25, 25-9 and 25-21.
