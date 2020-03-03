LA CYGNE — Allie Lagasse and Madie Ballou combined for 31 points to lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojans to victory in their regular season finale on the road against the Prairie View Buffalos.
Lagasse led the Lady Trojans with 16 points in a 48-30 victory against the Lady Buffalos on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Ballou posted 15 points.
Avery Dempsey stepped to the line in the clutch in the fourth quarter, sinking five of six from the free-throw line.
Iyahna Burnett, Sydney Booe and Jayden McGinnis also scored.
Abby Kellerman posted a game-high 20 points for Prairie View on senior night.
Ashlyn Kirkpatrick posted five points. Emilie Rauber, Abby Kirkpatrick, Braxton Stainbrook, Julia Paisley and Irish Ingram also scored.
Following the game, the Prairie View Lady Buffalos recognized seniors Ashlyn Kirkpatrick, Abby Kellerman, Emilie Rauber and Irish Ingram.
Senior night
The Lady Trojans fell to Burlington in a tough draw on senior night, 48-37, on Friday, Feb. 21.
Osawatomie was outscored in the first three quarters, but finished the game on a strong note with an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Trojans recognized seniors Sydney Booe, Iyahna Burnett, Ashlyn Kaempfe, Jayden McGinnis and Taunia Johnson.
Lagasse posted double figures with 13 points.
Ballou scored eight points. Booe posted six points.
Rosalyn Johnson, Taunia Johnson and McGinnis also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.