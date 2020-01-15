OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Lady Trojans looked like they were going to cruise to a victory against the Chargers of Santa Fe Trail in their home opener.
Osawatomie went on a 13-6 run in the first quarter against Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Lady Trojans were outscored 15-2 in the second quarter. It would be an uphill fight the rest of the way with the Lady Trojans winning the game in the final seconds, 31-30, on a free throw by Allie Lagasse.
Lagasse , who was back in the lineup following an injury, was the spark plug for the Lady Trojans. She scored the team’s first five points and last point in the one-point victory.
She opened the game with a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
Jayden McGinnis hit an inside basket to make it 7-2 with 6:14 on the clock. Ashlyn Kaempfe sank a free throw for an 8-4 score.
Madie Ballou made a baseline jump shot. McGinnis hit a 3-pointer to make it 13-6 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Trojans mde one basket in the second quarter. The seven-point lead did not last long. Santa Fe Trailed opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to pull right back in it.McGinnis sank Osawatomie’s only basket of the frame to tie the score at the half, 15-15.
Sydnee Booe and Lagasse hit key 3-pointers in the third quarter as Osawatomie took a three-point, 27-24.
Ballou made a field goal and a pair of free throws in the quarter.
Osawatomie was outscored 6-4 in the fourth quarter, but held on for the win.
Meadow Stull sank a 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans.Lagasse made a layup. She had a steal in the final seconds and was fouled on a drive to the basket. With just two seconds on the clock and the score tied a 30-30, it was up to Lagasse. She made the first free throw, and the Lady Trojans went on to win it by one point.
Lagasse scored a game-high 13 points to lead Osawatomie. She made five field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jayden McGinnis posted seven points. Madie Ballou finished with six points. Ashlyn Kaempfe, Meadow Stull and Booe also scored.
Lagase, Booe, Ballou, Kaempfe and McGinnis started for the Lady Trojans.
Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson and Taunia Johnson played three quarters. Iyahana Burnett saw action in two quarters.
Osawatomie made 11 field goals, including four 3-pointers. The Lady Trojan made five of 18 free-throw attempts.
