OSAWATOMIE — Junior forward Allie Lagasse represented the Osawatomie Lady Trojans on the All-Pioneer League Girls Basketball Team.
Lagasse was a second-team selection.
Lagasse was the spark plug that fired up the Osawatomie Lady Trojans. Lagasse averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
“She obviously was a huge threat offensively for us but I was also impressed with her tenacious defense and mentality the most,” Osawatomie coach Jamie Butler said. “She is a one of a kind athlete who is only going to continue to make it extremely hard on other opponents.”
Lagasse sank three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points in a 48-37 loss to Burlington in the final home game of the season for the Lady Trojans on Feb. 21.
Lagasse posted 16 points in a 48-30 victory against rival Prairie View on the road Feb. 25.
She scored 14 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Osawatomie to a 57-41 victory at home against Prairie View.
Lagasse hit double figures with 11 points in a 51-27 victory against Central Heights at home Jan. 28.
She had quite a run in the Pleasanton Invitational, helping take the Lady Trojans to the championship game against Humbolt. Lagasse scored 16 points in a 52-48 victory against Uniontown on Jan. 23. She opened the tournament with 12 points in a 45-38 victory against Oswego on Jan. 21.
All-Pioneer League Girls Basketball
First Team
Demi Aamold, Wellsville, senior; Cali Foltz, Anderson County, junior; Rayna Jasper, Anderson County, junior; Madie McCoy, Wellsville, senior; Courtney Stone, Santa Fe Trail, junior
Second Team
Allie Lagasse, Osawatomie, junior; Caydence Doebele, Burlington, sophomore; Marritt Mead, Santa Fe Trail, senior; Becca Sprague, Iola; Harlee Young, Burlington, freshman
