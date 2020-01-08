WELLSVILLE — Slow offensive starts in each half was too much for the Osawatomie boys basketball team to overcome on the road.
The Trojans held a 9-6 advantage against the Eagles at Wellsville High School on Friday, Jan. 3.
Osawatomie scored just seven points to start the second half, and the pair of single-digit frames proved costly in a 12-point, 57-45, loss.
Osawatomie extended its lead with a 17-16 edge in the second quarter for a four-point, 26-22, advantage at the intermission.
Wellsville held Osawatomie to seven points in the third quarter and took advantage, going on a 20-7 run to take control of the game.
Guard Boyd Cole hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Trojans got to within five points, but Wellsville finished the frame strong and went on to win it.
“We have a fun group of kids to coach,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “I keep telling them to play hard and have fun.
“Wellsville is very physical, and it’s always hard to win there,” he said. “We had too many turnovers and just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Cole sank four 3-pointers in the game and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Colby Jones posted 14 points. Thaid Timblin had eight points.
Romeo Smith, Chris Pursley and Kaeden Carver also scored.
