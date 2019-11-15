OTTAWA – Student-athletes from Miami County celebrated at Wilson Field House as the Ottawa University Braves basketball team upset No. 7 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Center Mason McDow of Paola and junior forward Trevor Ballou of Osawatomie play on the men’s varsity basketball team.
Alex Slawson, a Paola High School graduate, is in his second season as student assistant for the men’s program.
Game night also featured cheerleader Danielle Beachboard of Paola and dance team member Jordan Menefee of Paola.
The Ottawa University students had plenty to celebrate Wednesday, Nov. 13, as the Braves posed a thrilling 89-87 victory.
McDow delivered one of the game highlights with a back-door, no-look, behind-the-back pass to a teammate for an layup.
The next trip down the floor McDow set up at the top of the key and dropped a 3-pointer as the Braves extended their lead to 68-57 with 10:14 left in the second half.
McDow made three of seven field goal attempts, posting seven points. He added three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Mason McDow
McDow is a junior forward. He saw action in 30 games last season, making 15 starts. McDow average 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.
He scored a career high 30 points against Avila University, had a career high seven rebounds against Friends University, and had a career high five assists against Baker University.
As a freshman he played in 16 games, posting 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
McDow lettered in basketball, baseball, football and track and field in high school. He was a three-time all-league selection and named all-state twice.
During his sophomore season at Paola, McDow was the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year and a Kansas State Boys Basketball Tournament first-team selection.
Mason is a science major. He is the son of Kari and Bill Sanders; and Victor McDow.
Trevor Ballou
Ballou is a junior forward. He played high school basketball at Osawatomie for coach Chris Pitts, an Ottawa University alumna.
He played for the Braves junior varsity men’s basketball team the last two seasons. Ballou is on the varsity roster this season.
Ballou lettered in basketball, football and baseball for the Osawatomie Trojans. He helped take the Trojans basketball team to state. He was an all All-Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team selection and was a two-time all-league honorable mention selection.
Trevor is the son of Cindy Ballou and Terry Ballou.
Alex Slawson
Slawson played for the Ottawa men’s junior varsity basketball team his freshman year. He is a student assistant for the team.
He was a three-year letter-winner at Paola High Schoo. He also lettered in cross country, track and field and soccer.
Alex, a physical education major, is the son of Beth and Mark Slawson.
Jordan Menefee
Menefee transferred to Ottawa after two years at Johnson County Community College.
She signed with the Ottawa University competitive dance team. Menefee is a graduate of Paola High School.
Jordan, a business administration major, is the daughter of Autumn and Jeff Menefee.
Danielle Beachboard
Beachboard, a junior, and her Ottawa Cheer Competition Team have won the KCAC championship two years in a row and she has the rings to prove it.
She helped the Lady Braves program to its seventh NCA national tournament. Ottawa University placed eighth in the nation.
Beachboard and the team won the KCAC championship her sophomore season. The team placed eighth in the All-Girls Division III national competition.
Beachboard was a three-year letter winner for the Paola cheerleading team.
Daniel, a business administration major, is the daughter of Debbie and Dwight Beachboard.
