BAXTER SPRINGS — Sophomore Albert Lopez topped 100 yards rushing and scored twice as the Osawatomie football team ended the season with a victory on the road.
The Osawatomie Trojans defeated the Baxter Springs Lions by a final of 26-14 on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Lopez ran the ball 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback Boyd Cole completed six of 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in his final high school football game for the Trojans. He ran the ball six times for 24 yards.
Daulton Davis caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Wallace caught two passes for 46 yards.
Kaden Fields led the defense with 17 tackles. Colby Jones made nine tackles. Cole had eight tackles.
Brandon Armstrong and Filipin each had six tackles. Armstrong had a quarterback sack. Malik Schultz and Wallace each had five tackles.
Cody Sloan had four tackles. Beau Beers and Davis each had three tackles. Quinton Lea and Reed Madden each had two tackles.
Playing in their final high school football game for the Osawatomie Trojans were: Vincent Fox, Bailey Cornelison, Boyd Cole, Daulton Davis, Braden Bradshaw, Ethan Wallace, Josh McBride, Malik Schultz, Colby Jones, Brandon Armstrong, Reed Madden, Cody Sloan and Thaid Timblin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.