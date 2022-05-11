OSAWATOMIE — Hannah Manning loves to cheer and dance. The Osawatomie senior will have an opportunity to do that for at least another four years.
Manning signed a national letter of intent to join the cheer and dance team at Avila University.
“I am very blessed to have the opportunity to continue doing what I love at the collegiate level,” she said.
“I am very excited to begin the next chapter of my dance career and to see what this season brings,” Manning said.
Manning was a four-year member of the Osawatomie Dazzlers cheerleading and dance squad under coach Angie Pennock.
“Signings are so exciting with so many emotions,” Pennock said. “I am filled with pride for all Hannah has accomplished and looking forward to all she will accomplish in the future.
“She has choreographed countless routines for the Dazzlers,” Pennock said. “Her talent and leadership will be missed.”
Manning said her time with the Dazzlers taught her what it means to be a cheerleader.
“Dancing and cheering at Osawatomie High School has helped to prepare me for the next level by teaching me how to be a good teammate and leader,” she said.
Manning was a Dazzlers team captain her junior and senior year.
She started cheering for Osawatomie in middle school, making the squad in seventh and eighth grade.
She received the outstanding leadership award from the Osawatomie Dazzlers for the 2021-22 season.
Manning and the Osawatomie Dazzlers were the large varsity cheerleading champions, camp dance champions, cheer champions and overall game day champions at camp last summer.
Manning has been dancing for the past 13 years, including 10 years of competitive dance.
She danced under the instruction of Hannah
Hasselquist and joined her new studio, Reign Dance Studios, with instructor Misty Grayham.
Manning has danced under Hasselquist’s instruction for eight years.
Hasselquist cheered for the Paola Panthers in high school and coached with the Paola Panther dance and cheer program.
“I knew from the first moment I met her that she was special,” Hasselquist said. “She doesn’t shy away from a challenge.
“She demands that those around her match her work ethic,” Hasselquist said. “A definite hole will be left in our studio because of what she brings every day. Not only that, but she makes us laugh and is just genuinely a great kid.”
Manning plans on pursuing a degree in nursing.
She is the daughter of Kenneth Manning and Emily Manning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.