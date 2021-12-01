COSTA MESA, Calif. — Osawatomie graduate Kody Medina put his name in the record books at the Drug Tested International Powerlifting League World Powerlifting Championships.
Medina, a 2011 graduate of Osawatomie High School, set a new world record in the deadlift with a mark of 727 pounds during his first lift at the IPL championships Sunday, Nov. 7.
He was not done.
Medina, who lives in Kansas City, Kan., broke his own record in the second lift with a deadlift of 755 pounds, adding 28 pounds to his own record.
He got into powerlifting with his father, Mike, and has been lifting for about 17 years. Medina got into competitive powerlifting a couple of years ago.
“I got into powerlifting through my dad, Mike, and his friends,” Medina said. “I would go hang out while they would work out and eventually got into powerlifting in high school.”
After playing collegiate football, he was looking for something to stay active and fuel his need to compete.
He competed at the Kansas State Championships in Lawrence with his father, Mike, in January.
“My favorite memory in powerlifting thus far was being able to lift in the same meet as my dad,” he said. “Watching him while he was watching me and vice versa was such a surreal experience. I hope we get to do that again.”
Medina said the IPL championships was not what he was expecting, leaving some work to do on the squat and bench press, despite the world records.
“The championships was a building block,” Medina said. “I did not have the meet I wanted or expected, but had a great time and broke a world record.
“There is more to come,” he said. “I will be the best version of myself on the platform soon. I want to thank everyone for the support and help.”
Medina had a good lift of 688 pounds in the squat. He had a lift of 749 pounds that did not count due to the depth.
He added a good lift of 429 pounds in the bench press.
“The meet didn’t start the way I wanted it to, so I knew I had to have fun and focus on what was in front of me,” Medina said. “At the time of breaking the record, getting the lift was about the only thing I was focused on.”
Medina is on a mission in powerlifting now, working to be the best he can be.
“Powerlifting is so important to me, the community, the people you meet, yourself as a whole and just everything,” he said. “It is something my dad instilled in me. I am extremely passionate about it, not only for myself, but for him. My favorite part of powerlifting is the drive, the goals, the community and the sense of self it gives to me.”
Medina has competed in the sanctioned meets and one non-sanctioned event. He also participated in a strongman competition.
