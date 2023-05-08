Osawatomie senior Mackenzie Minden had quite the fan club for her national letter of intent signing with McPherson College for softball. Pictured with Mackenzie are Janie Minden, Mackayla Minden, baby Madilynn Wilson, Jason Minden, Mackenna Minden, Michelle Minden and Mary Ann McMechan.
OSAWATOMIE – Surrounded by teammates, coaches, family and friends, Osawatomie senior Mackenzie Minden signed a national letter of intent to play softball at McPherson College.
Minden, a four-year member of the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team, started playing the game when she was 8 years old. She plays centerfield for the Lady Trojans.
“I am super excited to have this opportunity,” Minden said. “Being able to play softball at the next level is super exciting, and I am ready for it.”
She started playing softball to spend more time with one of her friends. After that, Minden was hooked. She has spent her spring and summers playing softball ever since.
“I have been playing softball for 10 years,” Minden said. “I started playing because one of my friends played, and I wanted to hang out. Then we were put on two different teams.”
Minden has seen a lot of different faces on her summer teams since then.
“I am one of the only ones still playing from my first team,” she said. “I love going out on the field and giving it my all while having fun and making new memories. I am super fortunate to have a great support system as I do.”
Minden said none of her accomplishments would have been possible without the love and support of her family.
“My parents will do anything for me to be able to have what I need to play,” she said. “They always want what is best for me and have always pushed me to be the best me I can be.
“My little sister started playing because of me,” Minden said. “Knowing that I had that influence on someone makes me realize that softball is more than just a game.”
Coaches moved practice times so more of her teammates could attend the signing.
I am really happy the coaches started practice after my signing so the team could be there,” she said. “My competitive coach came, as well as all three of my high school coaches. I had lots of family and friends there to support me as well.”
Minden was recruited by McPherson College to play outfield.
She went on a visit to McPherson and felt like the college was the perfect fit for her. The college also offers a program to help pay for tuition, which was appealing.
“I enjoyed my visit,” she said. “The coach was super transparent about how she coaches and put everything on the table.
“McPherson also has a lot of opportunities to pay off debt, like their student debt program, which pays 25 cents to every dollar I put towards my tuition.”
Minden also plays summer softball for Category 5 based in Topeka. She has played competitive softball for eight of her 10 years in the sport.
Minden plans on working toward a degree in health science to become an athletic trainer.
Mackenzie is the daughter of Jason and Michelle Minden of Osawatomie.
