Osawatomie senior Mackenzie Minden had quite the fan club for her national letter of intent signing with McPherson College for softball. Pictured with Mackenzie are Janie Minden, Mackayla Minden, baby Madilynn Wilson, Jason Minden, Mackenna Minden, Michelle Minden and Mary Ann McMechan.

 Submitted Photo

OSAWATOMIE – Surrounded by teammates, coaches, family and friends, Osawatomie senior Mackenzie Minden signed a national letter of intent to play softball at McPherson College.

Minden, a four-year member of the Osawatomie Lady Trojan softball team, started playing the game when she was 8 years old. She plays centerfield for the Lady Trojans.

