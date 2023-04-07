230412_mr_spt_osa_soft_01

OSAWATOMIE – Seven seniors took the field for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans in their home opener against Anderson County.

Osawatomie lost both games against Anderson County by scores of 18-3 and 21-7 at Karl E. Cole Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 4.

