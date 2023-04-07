OSAWATOMIE – Seven seniors took the field for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans in their home opener against Anderson County.
Osawatomie lost both games against Anderson County by scores of 18-3 and 21-7 at Karl E. Cole Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 4.
Kenzie Minden scores on a play at home for Osawatomie in a doubleheader to open the season at Wellsville on Tuesday, March 28. The Lady Trojans played Anderson County in their home opener Tuesday, April 3.
The Lady Trojans scored seven runs on seven hits in the second game.
Senior centerfielder Kenzie Minden singled and doubled in the opener. She drove in one run and scored.
Cassie Cornelison, a senior catcher, singled and drove in one run. Aly Basore, a senior right fielder, doubled.
Jaidyn Berry went the distance on the mound in the opener and took the loss. She also singled.
Minden tripled and scored in the second game. Senior right fielder Jaycie Roseberry doubled.
Jillian Palmer, a senior shortstop, singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Basore singled and drove in one run. Cornelison singled, drove in one run and scored. Catcher Jules Berry singled, drove in one run and scored.
Jaidyn Berry started the game, working six innings. Lexie Palmer pitched in relief.
Osawatomie opened the season at Wellsville, falling by scores of 12-6 and 15-0 on Tuesday, March 28.
Bailey Madden, Lexie Palmer and Basore singled. Basore drove in one run and scored. Madden drove in one run. Jules Berry drove in one run and scored.
Palmer started the game, working three innings. Jaidyn Berry pitched in relief.
Jaidyn Berry and Minden singled in the second game. Berry pitched the complete game.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
