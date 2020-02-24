GARNETT – Osawatomie Trojan Chance Mitzner and Prairie View Buffalos Hunter Boone and Chanz Gerleman won their weight classes in the Class 4A regional wrestling tournament at Garnett High School.
The Prairie Buffalos placed third in the regional, scoring 117 points with 12 wrestlers on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Chanute won the team title with 271 points. Frontenac was second with 134 points.
Osawatomie placed 13th with 44 points. The Trojans took seven wrestlers to the tournament.
Champions
Mitzner of Osawatomie, 34-1, scored a 3-2 decision against Trey Dillow of Chanute in the 120-pound title match. Mitzner was 3-0 with a pin.
Boone of Prairie View, 23-3, pinned Ethan Camp of Coffeyville for first place at 170 pounds. Boone was 4-0 with four pins.
Gerleman of Prairie View, 26-1, pinned Kaleb Kroenke of Frontenac in the title match at 195 pounds. Gerleman was 3-0 with three pins.
Runner-up
Bodi Isenhower of Prairie View, 18-3, placed second at 126 pounds. Isenhower was pinned by Ryland Wright of Anderson County in the championship match. He was 2-1.
State qualifiers
Noah Nordgren of Prairie View, 14-15, placed fourth at 220 pounds. He was 3-2 with three pins.
Gavin Brewer of Osawatomie, 14-16, placed fourth at 285 pounds. Brewer was 3-2 with three pins.
Other results were:
106 pounds – Adrien Serigny of Osawatomie, was 0-2.
120 pounds – Devyn Vance of Prairie View had a record of 2-2 with two pins.
126 pounds – Jacob Mitzner of Osawatomie went 0-2.
132 pounds – Hagen Page of Osawatomie had a record of 1-2 with a pin.
132 pounds – Zach Nordgren of Prairie View was 1-2 with a major decision.
138 pounds – Brady VanVlack of Prairie View went 0-2.
145 pounds – Brayden Dame of Prairie View was 1-2.
145 pounds – Jackson Lowe of Osawatomie was 0-2.
152 pounds – Billy Pettey of Prairie View had a record of 1-2 with a pin.
160 pounds – Damien Kline of Prairie View, 20-14, was one win away from qualifying for state. He was 3-2 with three pins.
170 pounds – Seth Carrow of Osawatomie, 16-13, was 1-2 with a pin.
182 pounds – Gage Pugh of Prairie View, 17-8, was one win away from state. He was 3-2 with three pins.
285 pounds – Wayde Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View was 0-2.
