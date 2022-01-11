OSAWATOMIE — Chance Mitzner won the 100th match of his prep wrestling career, placing second in the Dick Burns Classic at Bonner Springs High School.
Osawatomie scored 89 points in the tournament Saturday, Jan. 8, placing eighth overall.
Mitzner (10-1) was 2-1 with two pins at 132 pounds. He lost a sudden victory in the title match.
Parker Slayman (13-3) was 2-1 with two pins for second place at 113 pounds.
Seth Carrow (17-1) placed third at 182 pounds. Carrow was 3-1 with two pins. He won his third-place match by forfeit over Tanner Lassiter of Topeka-Highland Park.
Kaiden Gravatt (11-2) was 3-1 for third place at 195 pounds. He had three pins. Gravatt pinned Jared Ferguson of Ottawa in the third-place match.
Draison Lucas (3-5) placed seventh at 220 pounds. He was 2-2 with a pin.
Hagan Page, 2-9, was 1-2 with a pin at 138 pounds.
Will Tooley (2-10) was 0-3 at 145 pounds.
Josh Pearce (0-3) competed at 182 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.