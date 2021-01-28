OSAWATOMIE — Junior Chance Mitzner represented the Osawatomie Trojans in the finals of the Pioneer League Wrestling Tournament.
Mitzner, 10-0, went 3-0 in the tournament with two pins, placing first at 132 pounds in the league tournament held at Osawatomie High School on Friday, Jan. 22.
Skior Gray was 3-1, placing third at 120 pounds.
Seth Carrow was 3-1 with three pins, placing third at 182 pounds.
Treston Smith placed fourth at 113 pounds.
Kyson Hayes was 0-2 at 138 pounds.
Buffalos
Bodi Isenhower was 3-0 with two pins and an injury default for first place at 138 pounds.
Hunter Dunn was 2-1 with two pins for second place at 195 pounds.
Zach Nordgren was 3-1 with a pin for third place at 145 pounds.
Garrett Cullor was 1-2, placing third at 152 pounds.
Noah Nordgren was 3-1 for third place at 220 pounds.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton placed third at 285 pounds.
Jason Teeple was 2-2 with a pin for fourth place at 160 pounds.
