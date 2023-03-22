PAOLA – Some of the greatest baseball players of all time were never allowed to play Major League Baseball.
A few are just now being recognized by the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Players like Joshua “Josh” Gibson, Leroy “Satchel” Paige, John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil, Wilber “Bullet” Rogan, James “Cool Papa” Bell and Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe never got to play against the white stars of their time simply because of the color of their skin.
The rich tradition and epic games of the Negro Leagues is still alive and well where it all began near 18th and Vine in downtown Kansas City, Mo., at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and writer Phil S. Dixon recently spoke at Miami County Historical Museum about the Kansas City Monarchs and the National Pastime.
Dixon has written 11 books on Negro League baseball, including autobiographies on Buck O’Neil and Wilber “Bullet” Rogan.
He wore a Chicago American Giants jersey for the presentation. The Chicago American Giants, one of the most dominant teams in Negro League history, won league crowns in 1920, 1921, 1922, 1926, 1927, 1932 and 1933. The Giants won the Negro League World Series in 1926 and 1927.
Originally called the Leland Giants, player-manager Andrew “Rube” Foster took ownership of the club in 1910 and changed the name to the Chicago American Giants.
The Chicago American Giants were also one of the charter teams in the Negro Leagues. The Leland Giants in 1911 was one of the best baseball teams ever assembled, winning 126 games with only six losses.
Dixon has been researching the Negro Leagues and the old barnstorming days for more than four decades, writing about the days when teams like the Kansas City Monarchs and Chicago American Giants drove busses across the country to play in big towns, small towns and anywhere in between. Those tours even made stops in Miami County with games in Osawatomie and Paola.
Dixon loves the game, the players and the nicknames. Part of his passion is writing about the glory days of the Negro Leagues to not only preserve the history, but also to shine a light on some of the great players who never got to play Major League Baseball.
There was a lot of talent right here in Kansas, Dixon said.
Chester Arthur Brewer, born in Leavenworth, played for the Kansas City Monarchs from 1924 to 1925. He was part of a legendary Monarchs rotation that included Satchel Paige and Bullet Rogan. Rogan had a "lively" fastball and his famous “drop ball.”
George Herman “Babe” Ruth became one of Dixon’s idols after he read that the “Great Bambino” once ate 21 hot dogs between games in a doubleheader.
The Negro Leagues were the first professional baseball team to use team busses and play baseball under the lights.
The Kansas City Monarchs started using a promotion team bus in 1925. J.L. Wilkinson, owner of the Kansas City Monarchs, introduced night baseball when the team played its first game under the lights in 1930.
James “Cool Papa” Bell played 24 season in the Negro Leagues, including three seasons (1932-34) with the Kansas City Monarchs.
Bell was so fast, he said he could turn out the light and get back in bed before the room got dark. During the 1933 season, Bell stole 175 bases.
The barnstorming teams made a living playing town teams across the Midwest.
The All-Nations “famous aggregation” ball stars from all nations defeated the Garnett town team on Monday, May 17, 1915.
The All-Nations baseball team was the first team with players from Japan. The team also had African Americans, Cubans and white players.
The Kansas City Monarchs and pitcher Wilber “Bullet” Rogan defeated the Osawatomie Athletics 6-0 on Thursday, Aug. 11 in 1921. Rogan pitched part of two games against the Osawatomie town team in 1921 and 1922, allowing no runs in 15 innings while striking out 15. Rogan was raised in Kansas City, Kan.
The Kansas City Monarchs defeated the Garnett town team 11-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in 1922.
During their barnstorming run from 1920 to 1955, the Kansas City Monarchs won 400 games against town teams in Kansas and lost just four times. One of those losses came in Pleasanton, Kan., where the Monarchs fell by one run, 13-12.
The great Negro Leagues legend Satchel Paige pitched part of an exhibition game in Welda, Kan., on Thursday, July 9.
Josh Gibson was called “The Black Babe Ruth.” Gibson, a catcher for the Homestead Grays, was said to have clubbed between 800 and 900 home runs in his career.
Bud Fowler, one of the black pioneers of the game, is considered the first African-American to play professional baseball back in 1878, long before the first Negro League teams were being formed. He captained an integrated ball team and was an early promoter, forming the Page Fench Giants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.