230329_mr_spt_museum_01

PAOLA – Some of the greatest baseball players of all time were never allowed to play Major League Baseball.

A few are just now being recognized by the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Players like Joshua “Josh” Gibson, Leroy “Satchel” Paige, John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil, Wilber “Bullet” Rogan, James “Cool Papa” Bell and Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe never got to play against the white stars of their time simply because of the color of their skin.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.