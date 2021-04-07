OSAWATOMIE – Eight is not enough for the Osawatomie golf program, but nine will work out just fine.
Nine golfers are out for the Osawatomie Trojans golf team.
After losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, everyone out this season is new to the team.
Dillon McRobert is one of the newcomers to keep an eye on.
“We have a lot of newcomers this year, but one player who is showing some consistency is Dillion McRobert,” Osawatomie coach Ethan Schilling said.
Other golfers ready to have an impact at the varisity level are Ben Matney, Wade Smith, Jack Farley, and Chris Pursley.
“It has been good to finally get out to the course,” Schilling said. “We have hit the driving range pretty hard this week getting a lot of shots in. We have come a long way in just one week of practice.
“Our team goal is simply to improve from week to week and improving our scores from tournament to tournament,” he said
