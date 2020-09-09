OSAWATOMIE — Nine runners are out for the Osawatomie cross country program.
The roster features four boys and five girls.
Sam Farley is the lone senior on the program, ready to lead a young squad in 2020.
“Sam Farley is our senior leader,” Osawatomie coach Gara Chisam said. “The team has watched him evolve over the years, and his perseverance has earned the respect that the team shows him.
“We look for Sam to represent Osawatomie High School with not only personal goals met, but also team leadership in character and motivation,” Chisam said.
Junior Chase Homrighausen is out for the boys team. Also running for the boys are freshmen Luke Hebert and Brendan Spurgeon.
Juniors Brianna Shippy and Tessa Thompson are back to lead the girls team.
Also running for the girls are sophomore Hailey Pope and freshmen Christi McCoy and Josie McCoy.
“Homrighausen lead the team with a driven attitude that is infectious,” Chisam said.
Hebert is new to the team, but not the sport, running cross country since the seventh grade.
“Briana Shippy and Tessa Thompson are junior team leaders,” Chisam said. “They can always be counted on to give their very best at practice and show no fear at the meets. They have the very best character, and we are proud to have them represent the girls.”
Pope is getting better every practice, Chisam said. She will be chasing down her own personal records again this season.
The girls team also has twin sisters Christi and Josie McCoy.
“They represent fun and, yet, give it their all to do everything they do, including practice,” Chisam said. “They are twins with individual styles. I am excited to watch their improvement over the season.
Joining Chisam this season is assistant coach Sarah Jewett, who teaches physical education.
Jewett ran cross country and track. She is the daughter of Russ Jewett, a legendary coach at Pittsburg State University.
Chisam is entering her sixth season with the Osawatomie cross country program.
“There is nothing like watching an unsure athlete emerge into a confident runner,” she said. “I enjoy the individual aspect and taking part in the day-to-day aspects of discovering the love of running. My hope is that all of the runners take something they have learned from the season and use it as a life-long tool.”
