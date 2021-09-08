OSAWATOMIE — Nine letter-winners are ready to guide the Osawatomie Trojan football team.
All nine of them were starters, including seven seniors. Back under center is senior quarterback Jake Whitaker.
Senior Sutter Conrad and juniors Seth Carrow and Kaiden Gravatt are back at running back.
Seniors Wade Tigner and Nolen Noel are back at wideout. Tigner and Noel also play defensive back.
Senior Kaiden Field is back on the line, playing on the offensive line and defensive end.
Matthew Fanning, a senior, plays offensive line and linebacker.
Senior Gavin Brewer plays on the the line.
“Our team goals are to compete and be in a position to make the playoffs,” coach Beau Gadwood said. “The keys for us to do that are compete, commitment, attitude and never give up and never given in mindset.”
Osawatomie has some experience back on both sides of the ball, Gadwood said.
“The offense is coming along,” he said. “We have the foundation set. We need to start building up now.
“Defensively, the team is playing fast,” Gadwood said. “They are beginning to understand their roles and responsibilities, which allows them to play fast.”
The Pioneer League is a tough one and there is no one team to beat, Gadwood said.
“Every team is a team to beat,” he said. “They all present challenges that we will have to play and coach our best in order to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.