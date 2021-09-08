OSAWATOMIE — Twenty-eight players are out for the Osawatomie volleyball program this season, including six seniors.
The Lady Trojans return senior setter Avery Dempsey and senior middle Josie Worrell.
“With 28 players out for the program, we have great numbers,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said.
Other seniors on the roster are Mallory Palmer, Regan Badders, Samantha Dawley and Shyann Weymouth.
Addition varsity roster players are: juniors Jillian Palmer, Claire Hall and Lydia Beets; sophomores Erin Upshaw and Brooklym McClendon and freshman Neveah Rosendahl.
Ballou is in her fourth season with the team.
“We have several new players and returning players to keep an eye on this season,” she said. “Since we have so many new faces on all levels of play, our goal is to improve every day at practice so we are ready to compete on game day.”
To achieve their goals and compete night in and night out, the Osawatomie Lady Trojans need to be on the same page, Ballou said.
“Keys to our success are communication,” she said. “With so many new players, we need to communicate with whoever we are playing with on and off the court.”
The Pioneer League is competitive, and the Lady Trojans want to bring their best game every night, but especially on league nights, Ballou said.
“We always want to win all of our league games,” she said.
